WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan hits unbelievable six to reach his hundred against New Zealand

New Delhi: It was one momentous knock from Shakib Al Hasan against New Zealand in their final Group A match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 yesterday at Cardiff.

The Bangladesh all-rounder helped the minnows chased down a 266-run target from 33/4 to script one of the greatest wins in the history of game.

He reached the hundred by hitting Adam Milne for a six in the fifth ball of the 46th over. The Kiwi bowler banged a short one, but Shakib stood firm and played over fine-leg boundary.

Here's the video:

His 114 (115b) also witnessed 11 fours.

He stitched a record 224-run stand for the fifth wicket with Mahmudullah, who also went to hit a hundred.

The win kept Bangladesh's hopes for a semi-final spot alive. If England defeat Australia today, or rain spoils the match, Bangladesh will join hosts England in the last-four.