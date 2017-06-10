WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan hits unbelievable six to reach his hundred against New Zealand
It was one momentous knock from Shakib Al Hasan against New Zealand in their final Group A match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 yesterday at Cardiff.
The Bangladesh all-rounder helped the minnows chased down a 266-run target from 33/4 to script one of the greatest wins in the history of game.
He reached the hundred by hitting Adam Milne for a six in the fifth ball of the 46th over. The Kiwi bowler banged a short one, but Shakib stood firm and played over fine-leg boundary.
Here's the video:
CENTURY: Shakib Al Hasan brings up his 100 https://t.co/NxEBAxIQCI #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 10, 2017
His 114 (115b) also witnessed 11 fours.
He stitched a record 224-run stand for the fifth wicket with Mahmudullah, who also went to hit a hundred.
The win kept Bangladesh's hopes for a semi-final spot alive. If England defeat Australia today, or rain spoils the match, Bangladesh will join hosts England in the last-four.
