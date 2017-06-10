close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan hits unbelievable six to reach his hundred against New Zealand

It was one momentous knock from Shakib Al Hasan against New Zealand in their final Group A match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 yesterday at Cardiff.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 18:21
WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan hits unbelievable six to reach his hundred against New Zealand
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: It was one momentous knock from Shakib Al Hasan against New Zealand in their final Group A match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 yesterday at Cardiff.

The Bangladesh all-rounder helped the minnows chased down a 266-run target from 33/4 to script one of the greatest wins in the history of game.

He reached the hundred by hitting Adam Milne for a six in the fifth ball of the 46th over. The Kiwi bowler banged a short one, but Shakib stood firm and played over fine-leg boundary.

Here's the video:

His 114 (115b) also witnessed 11 fours.

He stitched a record 224-run stand for the fifth wicket with Mahmudullah, who also went to hit a hundred.

The win kept Bangladesh's hopes for a semi-final spot alive. If England defeat Australia today, or rain spoils the match, Bangladesh will join hosts England in the last-four.

TAGS

Shakib Al HasanBangladesh vs New ZealandICC Chamspions Trophy 2017Mahmudullahcricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

ICC Champions Trophy: Abusive Pakistani fan gets royal shut down from ICC for anti-India tweet
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Abusive Pakistani fan gets royal shut...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: To counter swing, Virat Kohli trains with red ball ahead of South Africa clash
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: To counter swing, Virat Kohli tr...

ICC Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni spends some quality time with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva in England — See pics
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni spends some quality time wit...

French Open 2017: Storm brewing for Rafael Nadal as Stan Wawrinka blocks his path
Tennis

French Open 2017: Storm brewing for Rafael Nadal as Stan Wa...

Archery World Cup Stage II: India lose bronze medal play-of...
Other Sports

Archery World Cup Stage II: India lose bronze medal play-of...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Acid test for Captain Virat Kohli as India face South Africa in do-or-die tie – Preview
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Acid test for Captain Virat Kohl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
ENG 18/2 (3.4 ov)
ENG need 260 runs in 278 balls at 5.61 rpo
AUS 277/9 (50.0 ov)
WI 149 (44.4 ov)
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 63 runs
AFG 212/6 (50.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

England Vs Australia

June 10  03: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining

India Vs Sri Lanka

June 8  03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 2 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets