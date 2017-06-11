close
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's record-breaking innings against South Africa

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 23:55
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s record-breaking innings against South Africa
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan continued his love-affair with the ICC tournaments as he left New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson behind and became the leading run-scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as India defeated South Africa by eight wickets at The Oval.

The India opener now has 271 runs from three matches, with two fifties and one hundred in the ongoing tournament. 

Williamson, who has 244 runs from three games, cannot overtake Dhawan as the Kiwis were knocked out of the tournament by England on Saturday.

During his knock of 78 on Sunday, he also became the fastest to score 1000 runs in ICC ODI tournaments taking just 16 innings to cross the landmark. He beat Sachin Tendulkar's record, who took 18 innings to breach the 1000-run mark. Sourav Ganguly, Herschelle Gibbs and Mark Waugh needed 20 innings to go past the mark.

Here's the video:

In the 2013 edition, when India defeated hosts England to become two-time winners, the Delhi batsman was declared the 'Player of the Tournament' with 363 runs from five matches.

India join England and Bangladesh in the semi-finals, with the remaining place in the last four going to the winner of Monday's Group B clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Virat Kohli's men will face Bangladesh in Birmingham on Thursday as they bid to make the final for the fourth time.

Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan India vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy

