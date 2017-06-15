WATCH: Simply Unreal! This Kohli, Kohli chant from Indian fans in England will make desi hearts swell with pride
The win set-up yet another mouth-watering India-Pakistan clash, this time in a final, in a global tournament.
New Delhi: Defending champions India produced a clockwork-like perfect display to beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Birmingham on Thursday.
India won the toss, elected to field first. Bowlers did exceedingly well to restrict a confident Bangladesh batting unit for 264/7 in fifty overs. Then the top-three batsmen toyed with the Bangladesh bowlers to reach the target with 59 balls remaining.
Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided a good platform, then skipper Virat Kohli arrived in the centre after the fall of his Delhi state-mate.
He soon found the right note, hitting with ease. And once the 28-year-old reached his fifty, Indian fans at Edgbaston increased their decibel a notch higher.
Here's the Kohli, Kohli chant. Certainly, an unmissable moment from the match.
KOHLI, KOHLI, KOHLI!
Safe to say India fans enjoyed @imVkohli's 50!#BANvIND #CT17 pic.twitter.com/lIhheYSd5l
— ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs Pakistan
June 18 03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Pakistan Vs TBC
June 15 03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.
England Vs Pakistan
June 14 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|2