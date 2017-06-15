WATCH: Simply Unreal! This Kohli, Kohli chant from Indian fans in England will make desi hearts swell with pride

New Delhi: Defending champions India produced a clockwork-like perfect display to beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Birmingham on Thursday.

India won the toss, elected to field first. Bowlers did exceedingly well to restrict a confident Bangladesh batting unit for 264/7 in fifty overs. Then the top-three batsmen toyed with the Bangladesh bowlers to reach the target with 59 balls remaining.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided a good platform, then skipper Virat Kohli arrived in the centre after the fall of his Delhi state-mate.

He soon found the right note, hitting with ease. And once the 28-year-old reached his fifty, Indian fans at Edgbaston increased their decibel a notch higher.

Here's the Kohli, Kohli chant. Certainly, an unmissable moment from the match.

The win set-up yet another mouth-watering India-Pakistan clash, this time in a final, in a global tournament.