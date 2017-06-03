WATCH: Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Upul Tharanga sends South Africa's Chris Morris back with one sensational direct hit

New Delhi: Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Upul Tharanga produced a sensational direct hit to send back dangerous South African Chris Morris in their ICC Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Saturday.

Put into bat, Proteas recovered from a slow start to post 299 thanks to Hashim Alma hundred. But towards the end of the Protea innings, with Morris still out there, Lankans faced the possibility of losing the grip in the match.

Morris, 30, was hitting the ball well, and was already on 20 off 18 balls with the help of three fours. But he was undone by a brilliant direct hit from Tharanga in the 48th over. The skipper, fielding at mid-off, fired a rocket throw at the non-striker's end and it hit the target from a zero angle. A visibly dejected Morris didn't even attempt to put his bat down.

Here's the video:

Earlier, days after breaking Virat Kohli's record of fastest aggregate ODI 7000 runs, Amla shattered another feat held by the Indian captain.

Amla is now the fastest player to hit 25 ODI hundreds in terms of innings. He has taken 151 innings to notch up his 25th ODI hundred, thus beating Kohli's record.

Kohli, who has 27 ODI hundreds now, took 162 innings to bring up his 25th hundred.

Amla reached his 25th hundred with a single off the third ball of the 42nd over, bowled by Suranga Lakmal. He, however, failed to consolidate the knock and perished two balls later thanks to a run-out.