WATCH: Tamim Iqbal's 'almost' moment encapsulates Bangladesh's Champions Trophy opener defeat to England

Chasing a challenging total of 306, Alex Hales (95) and Joe Root (133 not out) led from the front to chase the target.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 23:19
New Delhi: Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal tried his best to help his side secure a victory in the opening encounter of the Champions Trophy 2017, but Ben Root spilled water on their hopes by slamming a terrific 133 not out. (ENG vs BAN - As it happened | Full Coverage)

Tamim, who made a brilliant 128 batting first, seemed to have taken a spectacular catch to dismiss Eoin Morgan as England came out to bat but replays showed that the ball was in fact grounded while the Bangladesh player tried to complete a difficult catch.

WATCH: Tamim Iqbal, Ben Stokes involved in on-pitch altercation during England vs Bangladesh match in CT2017

Iqbal was also seen having a conversation with the on-field umpire, trying to convince him that he was in control of the ball and it was a complete catch but all in vain.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Chasing a challenging total of 306, Alex Hales (95) and Joe Root (133 not out) led from the front to chase the target after England started off on a poor note, losing opener Jason Roy (1) in the third over with just six runs on the board.

Incoming batsman Root then joined Hales and added 159 runs for the second wicket in 25.3 overs before Hales was dismissed by Sabbir Rahman. The 28-year-old batsman, who slammed 11 boundaries and two sixes, was caught at deep mid-wicket by substitute fielder Sunzamul Islam.

The fall of Hales brought in Eoin Morgan (75 not out), who, along with Root, then continued the pace and added 143 runs to chase down the the highest target in the Champions Trophy with 16 balls remaining. In the process, Root also completed his century in the 43th over.

(With IANS inputs)

