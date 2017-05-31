close
WATCH: This HILARIOUS video mocking Pakistan ahead of Indo-Pak Champions Trophy clash is breaking the Internet

India and Pakistan last played against each other in an international match in ICC World Twenty20 hosted by India, where Shahid Afridi's men suffered a six-wicket loss at the Eden Gardens.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 13:46
New Delhi: With India-Pakistan all set to lock horns at the international stage after a gap of one year, the hype around the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy encounter has reached its crescendo.

Fans and experts have been expressing their views in their own hilarious ways.

V Seven Pictures have uploaded a hilarious video on Youtube taking a dig at the Pakistani team.

The video shows the story of a Pakistani cricketer, who has gone to a travel agent's office to book his ticket for England to play in the coveted event.

The humiliation he faces is something which will leave you in splits.

Watch the video here:

