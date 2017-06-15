close
WATCH: This video trolling Bangladesh ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India is a hit on Internet

The winner of today's match will take on Pakistan in the final to be played on June 18.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 13:02
WATCH: This video trolling Bangladesh ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India is a hit on Internet

New Delhi: As Indian team takes on Bangladesh in a crucial semi-final match, fans across the world have been reacting to the tie in their own ways.

While Mauka-Mauka videos are not new when it comes to an India-Pakistan match, considering the craze in mind, the creative fans now try and come up with more of such videos ahead of a big cricket match involving India.

Ahead of the match against The Tigers, another video is going viral on the Internet.

Uploaded by V Seven Pictures, the video shows how a Bangladeshi fan is trolled by an Indian fan ahead of the semi-final tie.

Watch it here:

While Bangladesh finished second in Group A, Men in Blue ended up at the top spot in Group B.

The winner of today's match will take on Pakistan in the final to be played on June 18.

TAGS

Ind vs BanICC Champions TrophyIndia vs Bangladesh#IndvsBancricket news

Live Score Card

ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets