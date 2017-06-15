WATCH: This video trolling Bangladesh ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India is a hit on Internet

New Delhi: As Indian team takes on Bangladesh in a crucial semi-final match, fans across the world have been reacting to the tie in their own ways.

While Mauka-Mauka videos are not new when it comes to an India-Pakistan match, considering the craze in mind, the creative fans now try and come up with more of such videos ahead of a big cricket match involving India.

Ahead of the match against The Tigers, another video is going viral on the Internet.

Uploaded by V Seven Pictures, the video shows how a Bangladeshi fan is trolled by an Indian fan ahead of the semi-final tie.

Watch it here:

While Bangladesh finished second in Group A, Men in Blue ended up at the top spot in Group B.

The winner of today's match will take on Pakistan in the final to be played on June 18.