WATCH: Unnecessary 'Muslim guy' Mohammed Shami comment lands Shoaib Malik in trouble ahead of India-Pakistan CT 2017 match

Defending champions India will start their campaign on June 4 with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 19:16
WATCH: Unnecessary 'Muslim guy' Mohammed Shami comment lands Shoaib Malik in trouble ahead of India-Pakistan CT 2017 match

New Delhi: It was supposed to be one good fan interaction session for Shoaib Malik ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, but one unnecessary comment on the religion of Indian bowler Mohammed Shami seems to have landed the Pakistan veteran batsman in trouble.

Malik was interacting with fans through the International Cricket Council’s Twitter handle, when a fan named Baquer Ali asked him "who is the best bowler in India?"

And here's the answer in Malik's own words:

In his reply, the former Pakistan captain said, "The best bowler in the Indian team is Mohammad Shami. Not because he is Muslim. I have seen his bowling and played against him also. For me I find him tough."

Once the video became live, Malik also started getting criticism tweets, with majority of them blaming the 35-year-old for unnecessarily bringing religion in the discussion.

Malik will be playing in his sixth Champions Trophy tournament next month, a record for Pakistani cricketers.

Defending champions India will start their campaign on June 4 with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston.

Shoaib MalikMohammed ShamiMuslim guyICC Champions Trophy 2017religionbest Indian bowlerIndia vs Pakistancricket news

