WATCH: Unplayable! Kiwi Adam Milne sends Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim's middle stump flying
It's a must-win game for either side to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, given England beat Australia tomorrow.
New Delhi: Hours after facing humiliation for his novice-like batting, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne returned the favour to Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim by removing the middle stump in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A match at Cardiff on Friday.
It happened in the 12th over of the Bangladesh innings. Rahim hit the third ball of the over for a four over the bowler's head, But the Kiwi pacer responded in style, producing an unplayable delivery which pitched just outside off and cut back at a good pace to breach the defence.
WICKET: Mushfiqur Rahim is dismissed by Adam Milne for 14 https://t.co/lQcVKBSP8A #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 9, 2017
Earlier in the match, Milne became a victim of a Mustafizur Rahman magical delivery.
WICKET: Adam Milne is dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman for 7 https://t.co/DotTwLWrz9 #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 9, 2017
Favourites New Zealand wasted a good opportunity to set a good total, and managed only 265 for eight.
Bangladesh, in response, were cruising along at 232/4 after 44 overs, with a 199-run stand between Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan in 32.2 overs.
From Zee News
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
June 9 03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
India Vs Sri Lanka
June 8 03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|2
|1
|1
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2