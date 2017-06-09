WATCH: Unplayable! Kiwi Adam Milne sends Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim's middle stump flying

New Delhi: Hours after facing humiliation for his novice-like batting, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne returned the favour to Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim by removing the middle stump in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A match at Cardiff on Friday.

It happened in the 12th over of the Bangladesh innings. Rahim hit the third ball of the over for a four over the bowler's head, But the Kiwi pacer responded in style, producing an unplayable delivery which pitched just outside off and cut back at a good pace to breach the defence.

Here's the video:

Earlier in the match, Milne became a victim of a Mustafizur Rahman magical delivery.

Here's the video:

Favourites New Zealand wasted a good opportunity to set a good total, and managed only 265 for eight.

Bangladesh, in response, were cruising along at 232/4 after 44 overs, with a 199-run stand between Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan in 32.2 overs.

It's a must-win game for either side to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, given England beat Australia tomorrow.