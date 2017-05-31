WATCH: Virat Kohli cannot stop laughing as MS Dhoni drops a sitter against Bangladesh in 2nd warm-up game

New Delhi: Men in Blue played the 2nd warm-up match ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh with a different approach. Virat Kohli's men put 324 runs batting first, the best part being that the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni didn't even bat.

Even while bowling, Dinesh Karthik - who smashed a brilliant 77-ball 94, kept wickets while Dhoni was seen fielding in different positions.

The Ranchi-born cricketer, who is known for his razor-sharp presence behind the wickets, witnessed an embarrassing moment when he dropped an easy catch while fielding at short third man.

Watch the incident here:

The incident happened in the 24th over of Bangladesh's innings, when Taskin Ahmed mistimed a shot off Hardik Pandya's bowling. The outside edge went towards short third man where Dhoni could not get under the ball.

India needed just one wicket for victory when the incident happened and skipper Kohli ended up in splits after Dhoni failed to grab the chance.

Three balls later, Pandya dismissed Rubel Hossain for a duck as India registered a huge 240-run win.