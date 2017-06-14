close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Virat Kohli captures Yuvraj Singh playing with his 'super powers' in England

India are defending the Champions Trophy title, which they won in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 19:11
WATCH: Virat Kohli captures Yuvraj Singh playing with his &#039;super powers&#039; in England
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Just days ahead of India's ICC Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Bangladesh, skipper Virat Kohli captured veteran Yuvraj Singh playing with his 'super powers' in England.

Yuvraj, 35, shared a video captured by Kohli on his Instagram account. In the video, the all-rounder was seen using his 'super powers' to open and close the doors at The Oval.

Here's the video:

 

When u think u have super powers  video courtesy @virat.kohli

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

Regarded as one of the most gifted all-rounders, Yuvi will once again play a crucial role in tomorrow's semi-final against Bangladesh.

In the previous three games, Yuvi has scored 53 vs Pakistan, seven vs Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 23 vs South Africa.

India are defending the Champions Trophy title, which they won in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.

TAGS

Yuvraj SinghICC Champions TrophyIndia vs BangladeshThe OvalVirat KohliMahendra Singh Dhonicricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

ICC Champions Trophy: Pressure is on India not Bangladesh, claims Mohammad Ashraful, Habibul Bashar
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Pressure is on India not Bangladesh,...

Looking forward to new rivalries in Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC CEO Parth Jindal
Football

Looking forward to new rivalries in Indian Super League: Be...

Football

Super-agent Jorge Mendes summoned over alleged Radamel Falc...

Real Madrid backed star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday after Spanish prosecutors accused the star player of evading 14.7 million euros in tax through offshore companies. &quot;Real Madrid C.F. have full confidence in our player Cristiano Ronaldo, who w
Football

Real Madrid backed star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednes...

Rashid Latif takes U-Turn! Praises Team India and calls Virender Sehwag a great player
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Rashid Latif takes U-Turn! Praises Team India and calls Vir...

Sudhir Chaudhary responds to Harbhajan Singh for criticising Zee News over R Ashwin&#039;s &#039;12 sixes&#039; story
cricket

Sudhir Chaudhary responds to Harbhajan Singh for criticisin...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
PAK need 189 runs in 277 balls at 4.09 rpo
PAK 23/0 (3.5 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

TBC Vs TBC

June 14 
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Hassan Ali
| 3 Wickets