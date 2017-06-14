WATCH: Virat Kohli captures Yuvraj Singh playing with his 'super powers' in England

New Delhi: Just days ahead of India's ICC Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Bangladesh, skipper Virat Kohli captured veteran Yuvraj Singh playing with his 'super powers' in England.

Yuvraj, 35, shared a video captured by Kohli on his Instagram account. In the video, the all-rounder was seen using his 'super powers' to open and close the doors at The Oval.

Here's the video:

When u think u have super powers video courtesy @virat.kohli A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Regarded as one of the most gifted all-rounders, Yuvi will once again play a crucial role in tomorrow's semi-final against Bangladesh.

In the previous three games, Yuvi has scored 53 vs Pakistan, seven vs Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 23 vs South Africa.

India are defending the Champions Trophy title, which they won in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.