WATCH: Virat Kohli captures Yuvraj Singh playing with his 'super powers' in England
India are defending the Champions Trophy title, which they won in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.
New Delhi: Just days ahead of India's ICC Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Bangladesh, skipper Virat Kohli captured veteran Yuvraj Singh playing with his 'super powers' in England.
Yuvraj, 35, shared a video captured by Kohli on his Instagram account. In the video, the all-rounder was seen using his 'super powers' to open and close the doors at The Oval.
Here's the video:
Regarded as one of the most gifted all-rounders, Yuvi will once again play a crucial role in tomorrow's semi-final against Bangladesh.
In the previous three games, Yuvi has scored 53 vs Pakistan, seven vs Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 23 vs South Africa.
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
TBC Vs TBC
June 14
Sophia Gardens
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan
June 12 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
India Vs South Africa
June 11 03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|2