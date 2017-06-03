WATCH: Virat Kohli & Co get new Team India jersey on the eve of crucial ICC Champions Trophy opener

New Delhi: Indian cricket team, which is defending the ICC Champions Trophy title in England, was presented with the new ODI jerseys by the official sponsor — Oppo India – on the eve of their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the presentation on the official Twitter handle on Saturday, where Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan were seen meeting with Oppo representatives.

Check out #TeamIndia's new ODI Jersey. It was handed over to the members of the team by OPPO yesterday in the team hotel pic.twitter.com/XME338wbfn — BCCI (@BCCI) June 3, 2017

Last month, the CEO of BCCI, Rahul Johri, launched the new team jersey with official team sponsors Oppo's name on the shirt's front, in the presence of some top officials of the Chinese mobile phone firm.

Oppo and the BCCI had signed a five-year team sponsorship deal worth Rs 1,079 crore which was announced by the Board on March 7 with the contract commencing on April 1.

The Indian team will now sport the new blue jersey during the tournament.