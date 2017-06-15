WATCH: Virat Kohli gets angry as MS Dhoni gives away unnecessary 5 penalty runs in IND vs BAN match
The incident took place while Dhoni was attempting his famous blind-sighted run-out against Mosaddek Hossain.
New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli is an emotional character and his work ethics describe how much he hates lose fielding. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog | Full Coverage)
Though he carries utmost respect for his predecessor MS Dhoni, there was a moment in today's Champions Trophy semi-final match against Bangladesh where Kohli lost his cool at Dhoni after seeing the wicket-keeper give away unnecessary 5 runs as penalty for throwing the ball at his 'lying glove' which was left lose on ground while keeping.
Here's the video of the incident:-
— Ashok Dinda (@lKR1088) June 15, 2017
While at one moment Bangladesh looked on song to touch 300-run mark, part time off-spinner Kedar Jadhav's 'golden arm' provided decisive twin blows, helping defending champions India restrict Bangladesh to 264/7.
Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) put on 123 for the third wicket but both fell to part-time off-spinner Jadhav (two for 22) when well set.
It needed some late-order hitting from Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza (30 not out) to take his side past 250 but the Tigers appeared to have fallen short of a really testing total given India`s powerful batting line-up.
The winners of this match will play Pakistan, who thrashed tournament hosts England by eight wickets in Cardiff on Wednesday, in Sunday`s final at The Oval in London.
