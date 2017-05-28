WATCH: Virat Kohli hits STUNNING straight drive for a four in India-New Zealand warm-up game

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli hit a stunning straight drive against Adam Milne in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval, London on Sunday.

Coming in to bat after the fall of opener Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli started slowly but was at his best when he played that magical shot in the ninth over.

Kiwi pacer Milne pitched up the last ball of the over on the stumps. But what Kohli needed was just a put the bat on the ball. And the result a four, even though Milne got a faint touch on it on his follow through.

Here's the video:

India, chasing a 190-run target, were firmly in control at 129/3 after 26 overs when rain interrupted the play. Kohli was unbeaten on 52 off 55 balls, with six hits to the fence. He was in company of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was on 17 off 21 balls.