WATCH: Virat Kohli plays captain's knock in India's massive win over South Africa

New Delhi: India swept into the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals and eliminated the number one team in the world, South Africa as Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli led the holders to an eight-wicket victory on Sunday.

Virat Kohli won the toss and invited the Proteas to bat.

A commendable effort from the Indian bowlers dismissed South Africa for 191 as two-time champions India cruised home with 12 overs to spare at The Oval.

The leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament - Shikhar Dhawan - and skipper Virat Kohli were instrumental in India's run-chase.

Having weathered the storm, early in the innings, Dhawan and Kohli's partnership scripted India's victory in the virtual semi-final.

The Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 76 off 101 balls as he took India home in 38 overs.

It was the 41st ODI fifty and 2nd of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 for the Indian skipper.

The 28-year-old hit seven 4s and a six in his match-winning knock.

Watch his unbeaten knock here:

India join England and Bangladesh in the semi-finals, with the remaining place in the last four going to the winner of Monday's Group B clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Kohli's men will face Bangladesh in Birmingham on Thursday as they bid to make the final for the fourth time.