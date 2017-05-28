WATCH: Virat Kohli reaches out to MS Dhoni for mid-game tactics in Champions Trophy warm-up game vs New Zealand

New Delhi: After taking over the captaincy role from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli entered the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 hoping to get the best possible outcome from the mega event, and with MS Dhoni still in team, he surely will get a lot to learn from one of the finest brains in business. (IND vs NZ - Live Blog)

During the match, Kohli was seen reaching out to Dhoni for mid-game inputs while the Kiwi batsmen were in the center.

Team India got going with the first warm-up game against New Zealand at the Oval on Sunday, with as many as 13 players available to feature in the practice game. Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh, both were ruled out of the encounter for different reasons, but that didn't stop skipper Kohli from testing the various options he had at his disposal.

While Yuvraj is recovering from a viral fever, Rohit has been granted permission to attend a family wedding by the team management.

New Zealand captain Kane Williams won the toss and elected to bat against India in their first practice match.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 119/6 after 24 overs. Santener 11*, Neesham 2*