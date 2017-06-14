close
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh set practice ground on fire with brilliant dance moves

India, the defending champions, will lock horns with their South Asian neighbours Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the 2017 edition at Birmingham tomorrow.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 20:40
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh set practice ground on fire with brilliant dance moves
Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Indian team had a fun-filled practice session on the eve of their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

During the practice, skipper Virat Kohli, opener Shikhar Dhawan and veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were seen shaking a leg.

Here's the video:

India, the defending champions, will lock horns with their South Asian neighbours Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the 2017 edition at Birmingham tomorrow.

Kohli & Co will start as the favourites, but the skipper said that "Bangladesh have really improved as a team. They have taken huge strides in the last couple of years. You can never take any opposition lightly. Bangladesh are among the top 8 teams in the world. They have a lot of skilled cricketers. The other day they were outstanding when they chased the total down (vs New Zealand). They are a very competitive side."

India topped the Group B with two wins from three outings, while Bangladesh finished second behind hosts England in Group A.

In the first semi-final, Pakistan have restricted England to 211 at Cardiff.

The final will be played on Sunday at The Oval, London.

India vs BangaldeshICC Champions Trophy 2017Virat KohliShikhar DhawanYuvraj Singhcricket videocricket news

