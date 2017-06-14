WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh set practice ground on fire with brilliant dance moves

New Delhi: Indian team had a fun-filled practice session on the eve of their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

During the practice, skipper Virat Kohli, opener Shikhar Dhawan and veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were seen shaking a leg.

Here's the video:

#WATCH Team India players share light moments during practice session in Birmingham #ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/I2Xhl5tFLx — ANI (@ANI_news) June 14, 2017

India, the defending champions, will lock horns with their South Asian neighbours Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the 2017 edition at Birmingham tomorrow.

Kohli & Co will start as the favourites, but the skipper said that "Bangladesh have really improved as a team. They have taken huge strides in the last couple of years. You can never take any opposition lightly. Bangladesh are among the top 8 teams in the world. They have a lot of skilled cricketers. The other day they were outstanding when they chased the total down (vs New Zealand). They are a very competitive side."

India topped the Group B with two wins from three outings, while Bangladesh finished second behind hosts England in Group A.

In the first semi-final, Pakistan have restricted England to 211 at Cardiff.

The final will be played on Sunday at The Oval, London.