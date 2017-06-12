WATCH: Virat Kohli successfully uses 'Dhoni Review System' to get Andile Phehlukwayo LBW

New Delhi: Virat Kohli might be considered as one of the most dynamic and influential captains of modern day cricket, but when it comes to using the Decision Review System (DRS), MS Dhoni still remains his 'Go-To' man as the skipper never risks losing out a potential game-changing review.

Though Kohli had his on-field strategies on song throughout the final Group B encounter against South Africa, there was one moment – an LBW turned appeal concerning Andile Phehlukwayo off Jasprit Bumrah delivery in the 41st over – when the Indian skipper needed help from the Captain Cool in deciding whether to go for a review or not.

Here's the video of the incident:-

India secured a crushing 8-wicket victory over South Africa to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world`s top-ranked team out of the tournament.

South Africa crumbled from 116 for one to 191 all out in good batting conditions at The Oval before Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Virat Kohli (76 not out) shared a fluent partnership of 128 to lead India to victory with 12 overs to spare.

The defending champions followed hosts England and Bangladesh into the last four and they will be joined by the winners of Monday`s final Group B game between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.