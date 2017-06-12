close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Virat Kohli successfully uses 'Dhoni Review System' to get Andile Phehlukwayo LBW

India secured a crushing 8-wicket victory over South Africa to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world`s top-ranked team out of the tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 16:56
WATCH: Virat Kohli successfully uses &#039;Dhoni Review System&#039; to get Andile Phehlukwayo LBW
Screen Grab (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli might be considered as one of the most dynamic and influential captains of modern day cricket, but when it comes to using the Decision Review System (DRS), MS Dhoni still remains his 'Go-To' man as the skipper never risks losing out a potential game-changing review.

Though Kohli had his on-field strategies on song throughout the final Group B encounter against South Africa, there was one moment – an LBW turned appeal concerning Andile Phehlukwayo off Jasprit Bumrah delivery in the 41st over – when the Indian skipper needed help from the Captain Cool in deciding whether to go for a review or not.

Here's the video of the incident:-

India secured a crushing 8-wicket victory over South Africa to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world`s top-ranked team out of the tournament.

South Africa crumbled from 116 for one to 191 all out in good batting conditions at The Oval before Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Virat Kohli (76 not out) shared a fluent partnership of 128 to lead India to victory with 12 overs to spare.

The defending champions followed hosts England and Bangladesh into the last four and they will be joined by the winners of Monday`s final Group B game between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

TAGS

Virat KohliMS DhoniAndile PhelukwayoIndia vs South AfricaInd Vs AusDRSChampions TrophyICC CT 2017

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

India vs South Africa: Crowd greeting Vijay Mallya with &#039;chor, chor&#039; chant leaves Twitter in splits
ICC Champions Trophycricket

India vs South Africa: Crowd greeting Vijay Mallya with...

Rafael Nadal achieves best ATP ranking since October 2014 after 10th French Open title
Tennis

Rafael Nadal achieves best ATP ranking since October 2014 a...

WATCH: Sania Mirza hails Shoaib Malik&#039;s commitment for Pakistan as he plays 250th ODI against Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Sania Mirza hails Shoaib Malik's commitment for...

Pak vs SL: After jinxing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas takes selfie with Angelo Mathews
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Pak vs SL: After jinxing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Pa...

ICC Champions Trophy: Shane Warne had to wear England jersey for a day after losing bet to Sourav Ganguly
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Shane Warne had to wear England jerse...

ICC Champions Trophy: Why do South Africa choke in knockout games of major tournaments? Here&#039;s what AB de Villiers said
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Why do South Africa choke in knockout...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
SL 173/7 (35.3 ov)
PAK
WI 138/6 (39.2 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
AFG 135 (37.3 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining

England Vs Australia

June 10  03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
South Africa 2 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets