WATCH: When Jos Buttler's outrageous six almost crashed into a cameraman during Eng vs NZ Champions Trophy tie

New Delhi: Resolute England, on Tuesday, became the first team to make it to the semi-final round of ICC Champions Trophy, when they thumped New Zealand to a comprehensive 87-run win at Cardiff.

Put to bat first, the host nation got off to a comfortable start riding on steady innings from opener Alex Hales and Joe Root, despite the early dismissal of jittery Jason Roy. Despite a ravishing 48-run knock from Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan's men were falling short of the 300-run mark.

However, it was a break-neck innings from wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler which pushed the total to 310. Buttler's 48-ball 61 knock included some of the most astonishing strokes.

One of Buttler's outrageous strokes came in the 46th over. Kane Williamson turned to left-arm action recalling Trent Boult for his penultimate over. All deliveries paced in, in favour of the bowler, until the fifth one.

It was a short ball, well wide of the off stump, as Buttler, anticipating the delivery, shimmied to the right to scoop it high over the wicketkeeper and dispatched it almost on the cameraman on the platform at the River Taff End.

Watch the incident here:

Although the impressive shot from Jos turned to be a highlight reel for the fans present at Cardiff, the cameraman was lucky enough not to sustain an injury. All he could possibly do was smile as he threw back the ball back in the game.