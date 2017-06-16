close
WATCH: Who's scared now? Wife Ritika Sajdeh asks Rohit Sharma after scary encounter with virtual shark

Rohit remained not out on 123 off 129 balls yesterday as India chased down Bangladesh's total of 264/7 for the loss of one wicket.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 19:48
WATCH: Who&#039;s scared now? Wife Ritika Sajdeh asks Rohit Sharma after scary encounter with virtual shark
Courtesy: Instagram (ritssajdeh)

New Delhi: True to his class, Indian opener Rohit Sharma made a mockery of Bangladesh bowlers to hit an unbeaten hundred in their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match at Edgbaston on Thursday. The win helped defending champions India enter the final for a record fourth time.

But, the 30-year-old 'literally' had a tough time ahead of the tournament as he was struggling to score runs in the Indian Premier League, even though he went on to lift the trophy as the captain of winning Mumbai Indians. Besides, he was not sure of a place in India's starting XI as he was coming back to the national fold after an injury lay-off.

However, the Hitman didn't waste the convalescence period. He spent some quality time with wife Ritika Sajdeh, and the latter kept sharing videos of their escapades in social media platform.

In one such post, Rohit was seen frightened at the encounter of a virtual shark, via PlayStation VR.

 

VR obsession @rohitsharma45 @playstationin #Who'sScaredNow

A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on

Playfully enough, Ritika asked Rohit, who's scared now. Here's the video:

Rohit remained not out on 123 off 129 balls yesterday as India chased down Bangladesh's total of 264/7 for the loss of one wicket.

India will play Pakistan in Sunday's final.

Rohit SharmaIndia vs BangladeshICC Champions TrophyMumbai IndiansRitika SajdehSharkcricket videocricket news

