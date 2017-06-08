close
WATCH: You don't mess with MS Dhoni! India wicket-keeper sends diving Danushka Gunathilaka back with magic run-out

Gunathilaka made a strokeful 76 off 72 balls to set up the improbable win against the defending champions. It's also their highest successful chase in ODIs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 23:11
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: India lost their second match of the ICC Champions Trophy match against Sri Lanka by seven wickets despite setting a 322-run target at The Oval on Thursday. But there was a moment of brilliance from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni which will be a talking point for days to come.

It happened in the 28th over, when Danushka Gunathilaka tried to steal a second run off Virat Kohli's bowling. The Lankan opener worked towards backward square leg, and he called for the second run. Sensing the trouble, he dived full body length, but still fell short of his mark. Umesh Yadav, for his part, was also brilliant to send the ball towards the striker's end, where Dhoni was waiting.

Here's the video:

The result sets up two intriguing matches in the Group B with India taking on South Africa on Sunday, Sri Lanka playing Pakistan next day in virtual quarter-finals.

India vs Sri LankaMS DhoniICC Champions TrophyDanushka GunathilakaVirat KohliUmesh Yadavcricket videocricket news

