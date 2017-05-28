WATCH: Yuvraj Singh crosses 3 million followers on Instagram, posts a special video

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh is one of the most active cricketers on social media. He constantly updates his fans about his personal and professional life on Instagram.

Being a versatile personality on and off the field has earned Yuvraj a huge fan following and this was further validated on Sunday, when the left-handed batsman’s Instagram handle reached 3 million followers.

Yuvraj on his Instagram account uploaded a video, captioned, “3 Million followers it is. Thank You guys for all the love as always #togetherwecan #livedareinspire #doitagain #thankyou #3million.”

3 Million followers it is Thank You guys for all the love as always #togetherwecan #livedareinspire #doitagain #thankyou #3million A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on May 28, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

He is a part of India's 15-man squad that is currently in England to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India have gone into the tournament as defending champions

Champions Trophy is a special tournament for Yuvraj because he made his debut for India in the same tournament against Kenya 17 years ago.

Yuvraj missed India's first warm-up match against New Zealand due to viral fever. The BCCI medical team confirmed that the 35-year old is down with viral fever and is making steady progress.

“There are no major health concerns and Yuvraj is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team,” BCCI official said.

Meanwhile, the match was abandoned due to rain after the 26th over of second innings. India was declared winner by 45 runs (D/L).

India will play their second warm up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The Virat Kohli-led India's campaign in tournament proper will begin on June 4 when they take on Pakistan in Edgbaston.

Later on the men in blue will play Sri Lanka and South Africa in the group stage matches