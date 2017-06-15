WATCH: Yuvraj Singh showcases his 'super powers' in front of Virat Kohli ahead of India-Bangladesh match

New Delhi: As India take on Bangladesh in second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy, all eyes would be on veteran left-hander Yuvraj Singh, who will be playing his 300th ODI match on Thursday.

The southpaw, who made his debut in the same tournament in 2000, remains to be a vital cog in Men in Blue's batting line-up.

Ahead of the second semi-final match against The Bangla Tigers, Yuvraj posted a video on social media showcasing his supernatural skills.

Watch the video here which was recorded by Indian skipper Virat Kohli:

Speaking on the eve of his side's semi-final clash against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Yuvraj said that he is not focussing on his 300th game and just looking forward to guide his side to the finals.

"It is a big achievement for me. I am not going to do anything special. I think the team is much more important than my 300th game. We are focussing on our semi-final. I think Bangladesh have been doing really well in the tournament. We want to contribute towards our plans. We have to win this match at any cost. I am not focussing on my 300th game," he said.

Reflecting on his numerous comebacks, Yuvraj admitted that although it is not difficult to play for India, sustaining is tough. He further said that his "never giving it up" attitude is his biggest attribute."

To play for India is not that difficult, but to sustain in it is tough. I think the biggest quality in me would be never to give up. Keep pushing no matter what obstacles come in your life. That is what I can give to the younger guys: never back down, always keep on working the same way whether you are having a good time or a bad time, be consistent and be persistent. Focus on the process of the game," Yuvraj pointed out.

