Whatever I had said was in good spirit: Virender Sehwag responds to Rashid Latif

New Delhi: Much was exchanged between two former cricketing greats, when Virender Sehwag's tweet on Pakistan was replied rather harshly by Pakistani legend Rashid Latif in a 15-minutes video posted on a social media site. And finally, Virender came forth to say that whatever he had said then, was all in 'good spirit'.

Celebrating India's 124-runs victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener, Sehwag had taken to Twitter to post, "Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK."

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

What followed was 15 minutes long video by the former Pakistan wicketkeeper post Pakistan's win over South Africa and India's defeat to Sri Lanka. In the video captioned "Special response to Sehwag", Rashid is seen not only criticising Virender Sehwag, but also the entire Indian squad.

And taking a jibe at that, the 38-year-old once again tweeted, "A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words."

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017

In a recent interview to UCWeb, Sehwag initially refused to react to Rashid Latif's disparaging remarks on him that the Indian cricketer was suffering from "piles of mouth".

However, when informed about Latif's comments, Sehwag said, "This eventually portrays Rashid Latif's character. I haven't seen that video and neither do I want to. Whatever I had said was in good spirit and it should have been taken with a pinch of salt," he said.