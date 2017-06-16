close
Yuvraj Singh meets his doppelganger in England and the Internet cannot stop talking about it

The Yuvraj lookalike was sporting the same beard and was also wearing the blue jersey which created a lot of buzz among fans.

Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 16:08
Yuvraj Singh meets his doppelganger in England and the Internet cannot stop talking about it

New Delhi: Indian cricket team made Yuvraj Singh's 300th ODI appearance memorable by registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The southpaw became the fifth Indian cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin, to reach the milestone.

Soon after the victory, Yuvraj was spotted with his doppelganger in England – a photograph of which was shared by the BCCI on Twitter.

The Yuvraj lookalike was sporting the same beard and was also wearing the blue jersey which created a lot of buzz among fans.

Ace Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza also replied to the tweet by Indian board.

While Yuvraj obliged the fan by taking a selfie with him, other fans did not miss out on the opportunity and took selfies as well.

After thrashing Bangladesh, India will now take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to be played on June 18.

Men in Blue are the defending champions, having defeated England in the final of 2013 edition.

Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh doppelganger, ICC Champions Trophy, indian cricket team, cricket news

