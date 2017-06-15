Yuvraj Singh posts emotional tweet on 300th career ODI, wife Hazel Keech calls him hero amongst men

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 17:11
New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricket Yuvraj Singh has headed into the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Bangladesh with hopes of making the most of his 300th One-Day International appearance for the Men in Blue. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

On the eve of achieving the special milestone, Yuvraj posted an emotional tweet saying how all his parents, friends and fans will be proud of him to come this far fighting so many battles.

"300th game ! I'm sure my parents ,gurus,friends and well wishers will be proud of me today how far I have come with my battles in life," Yuvi tweeted on the eve of the historic milestone.

While his Twitter account would have been flooded with notifications of people congratulating him on the achievement, the most special tweet of course remains of his wife Hazel Keech.

"300!!!!!!!!!! Oh yes indeed we are proud!!! You beautiful human! Youre a hero amongst men," wife Hazel Keech tweeted. Here are a few others who tweeted lauding Yuvi's professional achievement despite several struggles.

He is only the fifth Indian cricketer -- after Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid -- to achieve the rare milestone.

Yuvraj has that calibre and that is why he made a comeback to ODIs after nearly four years. It's time to doff that hat as he steps in for his 300th outing.

