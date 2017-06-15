Yuvraj Singh posts emotional tweet on 300th career ODI, wife Hazel Keech calls him hero amongst men

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricket Yuvraj Singh has headed into the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Bangladesh with hopes of making the most of his 300th One-Day International appearance for the Men in Blue. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

On the eve of achieving the special milestone, Yuvraj posted an emotional tweet saying how all his parents, friends and fans will be proud of him to come this far fighting so many battles.

300th game ! I'm sure my parents ,gurus,friends and well wishers will be proud of me today how far I have come with my battles in life — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2017

While his Twitter account would have been flooded with notifications of people congratulating him on the achievement, the most special tweet of course remains of his wife Hazel Keech.

300!!!!!!!!!! Oh yes indeed we are proud!!! You beautiful human! Youre a hero amongst men — Hazel Keech (@hazelkeech) June 15, 2017

Congratulations to a man who has won many big battles on the field and bigger ones off the field. Happy 300th @YUVSTRONG12 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017

A bond which started more than 20 years ago...special dedication for my brother @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/Zb68JPcaYT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 15, 2017

Congrats @YUVSTRONG12 on your 300th ODI matchMake it a memorable one buddyGood luck @BCCI #CT17 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 15, 2017

Proud of you brother! What an amazing journey it has been , I am sure this game is going to be an epic one https://t.co/UYb8mIMzb6 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 15, 2017

Wishing all the luck for 300th game to d guy who does lot of hand gesture while talking @YUVSTRONG12 proud of ur achievement bro #fighter — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2017

Congratulations on 300 ODI's @YUVSTRONG12 paaji. You have been an inspiration to one and all — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2017

@YUVSTRONG12 Yuvi Paa,Heartiest Congratulations for ur 300thgameTruly inspired by ur Fighting Spirit & Perseverance https://t.co/xFVUVBrWGJ — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 15, 2017

He is only the fifth Indian cricketer -- after Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid -- to achieve the rare milestone.

Yuvraj has that calibre and that is why he made a comeback to ODIs after nearly four years. It's time to doff that hat as he steps in for his 300th outing.