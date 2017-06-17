close
Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza engage in hilarious Twitter convo over Yuvi's doppelganger

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 13:17
Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza engage in hilarious Twitter convo over Yuvi&#039;s doppelganger
PTI

New Delhi: Heading into Thursday's encounter against Bangladesh, Yuvraj Singh became the fifth Indian cricketer to feature in his 300th ODI match. However, the southpaw didn't get to bat as the fighting total of 264 runs notched up by the Tigers were comfortably chased down by openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma and then skipper Virat Kohli as India reached the finals.

Post the crucial encounter, the left-handed batsman got to meet his yet another Doppelganger. If one can recall the MS Dhoni-biopic, then the one who played the role of Yuvraj did have an uncanny Edgbaston was another of the same.

Donning the same blue jersey, along with the same beard style, the look-alike fan got the opportunity to click a picture with Yuvraj. A post of which was shared by BCCI on their official Twitter page, captioned 'YUVSTRONG12 X 2'.

Moments within the post, the picture got over 11,000 likes and around 1000 retweets. Even Yuvi couldn't believe on the resemblance that he shared.

There were instant replies too and among the familiar faces stood cricketer Robin Uthappa and tennis star Sania Mirza

All that Robin could do was just laugh at the picture.

And as for Sania Mirza, she had a little twitter conversation with the southpaw. Initially, she too was left dumbstruck looking tweeting, "Same!!!!" and then eventually retweeted it.

Well, to it, Yuvraj replied, "Eh no' Mirchi ."

India has had a successful campaign there at England and has now reached the finals which will be played on June 18.

