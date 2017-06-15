Yuvraj Singh's 300th ODI: Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, others congratulate left-hander ahead of India-Bangladesh match

New Delhi: Ahead of defending champion India's crucial encounter with Bangladesh at the semi-final stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, both former and current teammates took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvraj Singh on his 300th ODI appearance for India. ( ICC CT 2017, semi-final 2: IND vs BAN – LIVE BLOG )

Veteran offie Harbhajan Singh posted a short video to pay tribute to the left-handed talisman. He talked about the bond the two cricketers share, both on and off the field and how the both have travelled so far in their careers.

The video was posted with the caption, "A bond which started more than 20 years ago...special dedication for my brother Yuvraj Singh."

The 36-year-old started off by saying, "Hello friends. Today, I am going to talk about someone very special, who is very close to my heart – my friend, my brother – Yuvraj Singh."

"Today, Yuvraj is going to play his 300th ODI match. It is a big achievement. Congratulations Yuvi for playing all these years and these many games! When we were young, we never thought that I would play 100 Tests and you 300 ODI matches. God has been really kind to us! And our friendship has remained the same."

He concluded by wishing him all the luck for the game. Bhajji said, "You are a true champion Yuvi! You are a winner both in life and on field. And I hope you achieve victory even in your 300th match today and I pray that you are declared the Man of the Match! God bless you brother! I am really proud of you."

Wishes poured in for the all-rounder from all corners:

Mohammad Kaif: "Congratulations an inseparable part of my life and a wonderful man Yuvraj Singh on a great achievement of 300 ODI's.A true warrior! "

Congratulations an inseparable part of my life and a wonderful man @YUVSTRONG12 on a great achievement of 300 ODI's.

Shikhar Dhawan: "Congratulations on 300 ODI's Yuvi paaji. You have been an inspiration to one and all."

Zaheer Khan: "Proud of you brother! What an amazing journey it has been , I am sure this game is going to be an epic one."

And what does the cricketer himself feels about his achievement – "I don`t know about [being] the role model, but it`s a big achievement for me to finish 300 games in my career. It is a huge honour. When I started playing for India I was happy just playing one game for India. That would have been a big achievement for me, but it`s come a long way. There have been ups and downs, and I am proud of myself. I have come through and still managed to get to 300. At one stage I was thinking if I was going to play another game," said Yuvraj.