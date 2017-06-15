close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Yuvraj Singh's 300th ODI: Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, others congratulate left-hander ahead of India-Bangladesh match

Ahead of defending champion India's crucial encounter with Bangladesh at the semi-final stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, both former and current teammates took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvraj Singh on his 300th ODI appearance for India. ( ICC CT 2017, semi-final 2: IND vs BAN – LIVE BLOG )

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 14:28
Yuvraj Singh&#039;s 300th ODI: Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, others congratulate left-hander ahead of India-Bangladesh match
PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of defending champion India's crucial encounter with Bangladesh at the semi-final stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, both former and current teammates took to Twitter to congratulate Yuvraj Singh on his 300th ODI appearance for India. ( ICC CT 2017, semi-final 2: IND vs BAN – LIVE BLOG )

Veteran offie Harbhajan Singh posted a short video to pay tribute to the left-handed talisman. He talked about the bond the two cricketers share, both on and off the field and how the both have travelled so far in their careers.

The video was posted with the caption, "A bond which started more than 20 years ago...special dedication for my brother Yuvraj Singh."

The 36-year-old started off by saying, "Hello friends. Today, I am going to talk about someone very special, who is very close to my heart – my friend, my brother – Yuvraj Singh."

"Today, Yuvraj is going to play his 300th ODI match. It is a big achievement. Congratulations Yuvi for playing all these years and these many games! When we were young, we never thought that I would play 100 Tests and you 300 ODI matches. God has been really kind to us! And our friendship has remained the same."

He concluded by wishing him all the luck for the game. Bhajji said, "You are a true champion Yuvi! You are a winner both in life and on field. And I hope you achieve victory even in your 300th match today and I pray that you are declared the Man of the Match! God bless you brother! I am really proud of you."

Here is the video...

Wishes poured in for the all-rounder from all corners:

Mohammad Kaif: "Congratulations an inseparable part of my life and a wonderful man Yuvraj Singh on a great achievement of 300 ODI's.A true warrior! "

Shikhar Dhawan: "Congratulations on 300 ODI's Yuvi paaji. You have been an inspiration to one and all."

Zaheer Khan: "Proud of you brother! What an amazing journey it has been , I am sure this game is going to be an epic one."

And what does the cricketer himself feels about his achievement – "I don`t know about [being] the role model, but it`s a big achievement for me to finish 300 games in my career. It is a huge honour. When I started playing for India I was happy just playing one game for India. That would have been a big achievement for me, but it`s come a long way. There have been ups and downs, and I am proud of myself. I have come through and still managed to get to 300. At one stage I was thinking if I was going to play another game," said Yuvraj.  

TAGS

Yuvraj Singh's 300th ODIYuvraj SinghHarbhajan SinghZaheer KhanMohammad KaifShikhar DhawanIndiaBangladeshIndia vs Bangladeshcricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

ICC Champions Trophycricket

India vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch out for in ICC Ch...

WATCH: AB de Villiers posts emotional video apologising to fans after another heartbreak in an ICC tournament
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: AB de Villiers posts emotional video apologising to...

2017 Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh picks Glenn McGrath as the toughest bowler he has ever faced
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh picks Glenn McGrath as...

WATCH: This video trolling Bangladesh ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India is a hit on Internet
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: This video trolling Bangladesh ahead of ICC Champion...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dale Steyn expects great finale from &#039;champs&#039; Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dale Steyn expects great finale...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: &#039;Used&#039; Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz up for sale on eBay
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 'Used' Pakistan pacer...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
BAN 0/0 (0.0 ov)
IND
ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets