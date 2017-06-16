close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Yuvraj Singh's 300th ODI: Sachin Tendulkar's emotional post on left-hander will leave you teary-eyed

Yuvraj's 300th match proved to be a memorable one for the Men in Blue, who registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Bangladesh to advance into their second consecutive final of the coveted tournament. 

By Suyash Srivastava | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 10:48
Yuvraj Singh&#039;s 300th ODI: Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s emotional post on left-hander will leave you teary-eyed

New Delhi: As Yuvraj Singh appeared in his 300th ODI match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, wishes poured in from all corners for the veteran left-hander, who has been a crucial part of Indian batting line-up in limited-overs cricket.

In a career which has witnessed plenty of ups and downs, the southpaw has fought against all odds to continue making his countrymen proud with his sublime performances.

On Thursday, the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag congratulated Yuvraj on reaching the milestone.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is known to share a great camaraderie with the Punjab batsman, wished him a day late, but his Instagram post once again proved the kind of bonhomie the two share with each other.

The Master Blaster posted a photograph with Yuvraj with a message that read, "If there's one word that personifies @yuvisofficial, it's resilience and he embodies this spirit like nobody else. His return to the team after numerous challenges is legendary, still makes me feel emotional about the many hurdles he has faced to get to the 300th match of his life. His career has been replete with ups and downs, but Yuvi has always addressed each stage of his life with his signature 'never say die attitude' and complete poise. I am sure he will bring more laurels to India with his abilities to take the game away from the opposition."

 

Yuvraj's 300th match proved to be a memorable one for the Men in Blue, who registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Bangladesh to advance into their second consecutive final of the coveted tournament. 

TAGS

Yuvraj SinghYuvraj's 300th ODISachin tendulkarIndia vs BangladeshICC Champions Trophy

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Football

Confederations Cup: Coach Joachim Loew looking to blood Ger...

Football

Everton sign Jordan Pickford as Britain's most expensi...

ICC Champions Trophy: My preparation after IPL 2017 is paying off in the tournament, says Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: My preparation after IPL 2017 is payi...

Lionel Messi will not join Manchester City, feels chief executive Ferran Soriano
Football

Lionel Messi will not join Manchester City, feels chief exe...

2017 Champions Trophy: Mashrafe Mortaza reckons Bangladesh need to get mentally tougher for high-pressure matches
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 Champions Trophy: Mashrafe Mortaza reckons Bangladesh...

ICC Champions Trophy: Twitterati praises Virat Kohli &amp; Co for reaching second consecutive finals with comprehensive win over Bangladesh
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Twitterati praises Virat Kohli &...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)
BAN 264/7 (50.0 ov)
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND 265/1 (40.1 ov)
SCO 317/6 (50.0 ov)
Scotland beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs (D/L method)
ZIM 272 (41.4 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 18  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
317
Runs
2 Rohit Sharma
| 304 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 293 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets