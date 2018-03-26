ICC congratulates West Indies, Afghanistan on World Cup qualification

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive David Richardson has congratulated Afghanistan and the West Indies on making it through to World Cup 2019.

He also thanked Zimbabwe Cricket, the volunteers and the ICC staff for putting together a successful tournament, which concluded in Harare on Sunday.

Afghanistan and the Windies qualified for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, to be played from May 30 to 14 July in England and Wales, after finishing as the top two sides in the 10-team qualifying tournament.

In the 34th and final match of the tournament on Sunday, Afghanistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets with a competent display in the field and with the bat to lift the prestigious silverware.

"On behalf of the ICC, I want to congratulate Afghanistan for their efforts in recovering from a slow start to take this prestigious title and, both them and the West Indies for qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. We look forward to welcoming them along with the eight top-ranked ODI teams in England and Wales for what I`m sure will be a highly competitive event," said Richardson.

"Thank you to all of the teams who have competed and contributed to such an intense and exciting event."