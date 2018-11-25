ICC congratulates West Indies on successful hosting of Women's World T20

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday congratulated Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the successful hosting of Women’s World T20 2018 that saw unprecedented attendances across three venues.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said,"On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate Cricket West Indies for organising a tournament that proved to be a celebration of cricket. The crowds came out in thousands to watch and the tournament displayed the love people in this part of the world have for the game."

“We saw some memorable performances and milestones being achieved and I would like to thank all the teams for putting up their best and showing the world what women’s cricket is all about. The ICC is committed to backing both women’s cricket and the T20 format and this tournament has played a significant part in that,” Richardson added.

He further hoped that the quality of cricket displayed during the Women's World T20 tournament would inspire girls across continents to pick up a bat or a ball and play the game.

Richardson, who also watched Sunday’s final between Australia and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, acknowledged the sponsors for the event.

“The ICC would also like to thank the sponsors for their backing of the event as well as Star, our global broadcast partner which plays such a significant role in growing the women’s game and taking coverage of this event to more than 200 territories around the world.Finally I’d like to thank the ground staff for handling every challenge that came up during the tournament. It would not have been possible to put up such a wonderful tournament without their support," he said.

The 2018 Women's World T20 ended with Australia thrashing England by eight wickets and lifting their fourth title in Antigua.

Australia made everything looked so easy as they chased down the lowly target of 106 runs in 15.1 overs-- with some England players also left in tears as the former team celebrated their first world title in four years.

The next ICC World T20, which will from now onwards be called the T20 World Cup, will take place in 2020 in Australia.