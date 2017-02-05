ICC gives nod for usage of DRS in Champions Trophy, Women's World Cup & World T20

New Delhi: The modern day fast-paced cricket matches have made it incredibly difficult for umpires to get all of their decisions right and hence the inclusion of Decision Review System (DRS) has become crucial to successfully carry out a series.

With the ICC Champions Trophy not too far, every fan and indeed the teams were wondering if DRS would be a part of the mega event since no one would want to rely only on the on-field umpire's calls, especially, in a knockout tournament.

ICC CEO David Richardson yesterday confirmed that DRS will be a part of all televised games not just in the Champions Trophy but in Women's World Cup as well as the World T20.

“The Board also confirmed in the meetings that we will use DRS for the Champions Trophy and the Women’s world cup previously we didn’t use DRS for women’s event now we are going to use it in all the televised games of Women’s World Cup. In addition to that for the World T20 both men and women we will use the DRS. That means it will impact the Women’s World T20 in 2018 scheduled for the West Indies which will be the first time that it happens and after that in Australia in 2020.” Richardson said.

DRS to be used in the ICC #CT17, all televised games at the #WWC17 & all future ICC World Twenty20 televised games with one review per side pic.twitter.com/7fkfYZmHro — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) February 4, 2017

“The aspect of whether we should use DRS in bilateral T20 cricket is still to be discussed by the cricket committee and also it will be considered by the Chief executives whether they want to adopt it anyway in the meantime until the cricket committee decides whether they want to use it on a bilaterally agreed basis,” he further added.

Various changes are presently being discussed and are on verge of being finalised by the ICC including the decision to overturn the Big 3 system despite opposition from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).