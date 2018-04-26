ICC grants international status to all T20s between its members

In an important development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted international status to all T20 matches between its members, 104 in number as of now.

"On the final day of a week of ICC meetings in Kolkata, the ICC Board today gave the green light to all T20 matches between Members being awarded international status along with plans to introduce global rankings in the format," an ICC media release said on Thursday.



"The move across both men's and women's cricket, is part of the wider strategic aim of using the T20 format to globalize the game. New minimum standards will be introduced making it as easy as possible for Members to play international cricket in a sustainable and affordable way.



"All Member women’s teams will be awarded T20I status on 1 July 2018, whilst all Member men’s teams will be awarded T20I status on 1 January 2019 following the cut-off point for qualification to the ICC World T20 2020. Rankings for women and men will be introduced in October 2018 and May 2019 respectively," the release added.

The gathering in Kolkata also discussed ICC's Code of Conduct and Future Tours Programme (FTP). All parties agreed to the following FTP structure from 2019-23.

ICC Cricket World Cup – 2019, 2023

ICC World T20 – 2020, 2021

ICC World Test Championship Final – 2021, 2023

World Test Championship

Cycle 1 – 2019-2021

Cycle 2 – 2021-2023

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualification League – 2020-2022

All bilateral Tests, ODIs and T20Is outside of the above competitions

With regard to ICC's Code of Conduct, the release said, "There was clear direction from both to move towards stricter and heavier sanctions for ball tampering and other offences which were indicative of a lack of respect, this would include abusive language, send-offs and dissent to an umpire’s decision. In parallel with that, the creation of a culture of respect that embodies the spirit of cricket on and off the field of play."