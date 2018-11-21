हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Women's World T20

ICC joins forces with Google for Women's World T20 2018

In a bid to offer fans a great viewing experience of the semi-finals and final clash of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 in the West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced its partnership with Google.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

The collaboration‎ will allow the casting of video content from the ICC mobile app on Cast-enabled devices, like Chromecast and Google Home Hub, while also enabling fans around the world to get closer to the final stages of the event and stay up to date on the teams, matches and favourite players on a plethora of devices. This includes in-match clips and short form highlights.

Reflecting on the partnership, ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said, “This is a hugely exciting collaboration for cricket and I’m delighted to welcome Google on board with the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies. Connecting with fans and giving more of the world the chance to enjoy our sport is vital and our partnership with Google enables us to do that.

“Cricket may be a sport steeped in tradition, but it is one that has consistently embraced technology on and off the field to improve the game and the fan experience and we must continue to innovate. The fact that a fan can now enjoy the ICC App content on Cast enabled devices for the first time ever for a cricket event is great news," he added.

The West Indies women's cricket team are slated to lock horns with Australia in the first semi-final match on Friday before India will face England in the second last-four clash on the same day. The final match of the prestigious tournament will take place on November 25. 

