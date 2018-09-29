हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Duckworth Lewis

ICC modifies Duckworth-Lewis as high-scoring games become the norm

This decision involved analysis which took into account 428 T20Is and 700 ODIs comprising of about 2,40,000 deliveries

ICC modifies Duckworth-Lewis as high-scoring games become the norm
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

The International Cricket Council has released an updated version of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) system on Saturday. The system will come into effect from the 30th September when Zimbabwe take on South Africa at Kimberly.  

According to the latest update, par score calculations will henceforth be comparatively higher in comparison taking into account the relative increase in average scores recorded by teams in ODIs. This decision involved analysis which took into account 428  T20Is and 700 ODIs which comprise of about 2,40,000 deliveries. 

The analysis also revealed that teams are looking to post big totals by playing aggressive cricket over longer periods which has been a major factor behind the Council's decision. The boost in par score calculations has also take into account a team's propensity to score big during the last few overs of the innings which was deemed necessary by the players. 

The variations in the ICC's code of conduct which were approved on July 2 will similarly be implemented from September 30th as well. Audible obscenity and personal abuse have been introduced as new offences commanding a level-1 degree of punishment. The Council has also cracked the whip with regard to ball-tampering with any attempt to tamper with the ball leading to a minimum ban of 12 ODIs or 6 tests.   

Tags:
Duckworth LewisCricketICCZimbabweSouth Africa

Must Watch