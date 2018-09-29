ICC modifies Duckworth-Lewis as high-scoring games become the norm

The International Cricket Council has released an updated version of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) system on Saturday. The system will come into effect from the 30th September when Zimbabwe take on South Africa at Kimberly.

According to the latest update, par score calculations will henceforth be comparatively higher in comparison taking into account the relative increase in average scores recorded by teams in ODIs. This decision involved analysis which took into account 428 T20Is and 700 ODIs which comprise of about 2,40,000 deliveries.

The analysis also revealed that teams are looking to post big totals by playing aggressive cricket over longer periods which has been a major factor behind the Council's decision. The boost in par score calculations has also take into account a team's propensity to score big during the last few overs of the innings which was deemed necessary by the players.

The variations in the ICC's code of conduct which were approved on July 2 will similarly be implemented from September 30th as well. Audible obscenity and personal abuse have been introduced as new offences commanding a level-1 degree of punishment. The Council has also cracked the whip with regard to ball-tampering with any attempt to tamper with the ball leading to a minimum ban of 12 ODIs or 6 tests.