ICC ODI Player Rankings: Rohit Sharma back in top-5, Virat Kohli stays No1

New Delhi: After a spectacular performance with the willow in the recently concluded Australia ODI series, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma climbed four spots up the ladder to return back to top-five in the ICC ODI Player Rankings. And fellow teammate Virat Kohli continued his dominance atop on the chart.

With a total of 296 runs (at an average of 59.20) from 5 innings, which included a blistering 125 in Nagpur, Rohit top-scored for the third consecutive time in an India-Australia bilateral series. Rohit's brilliance with the bat, against his favourite-rival Australia not only helped his team wrap up the series 4-1 in their favour to reclaim top honour in ICC ODI Team Rankings, but the opener himself jumped back to top-five in the player rankings. With 790 points in his account, he now stands four points clear off Babar Azam, at rank five.

Apart from Rohit, none have made a significant progression in the top-10 positions. Virat continued his dominance atop with 877 points, followed by Aussie opener David Warner (865). South Africa's AB de Villiers (847) and England's Joe Root (802) finishes off with top-five roundup.

BATTING (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Ave. Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Virat Kohli Ind 877 55.13 887 v Aus at Kolkata 2017

2 ( - ) David Warner Aus 865 44.94 880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017

3 ( - ) AB de Villiers SA 847 53.55 902 v NZ at Auckland 2015

4 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 802 50.00 808 v Win at Bristol 2017

5 (+4) Rohit Sharma Ind 790! 44.03 790 v Aus at Nagpur 2017

6 (-1) Babar Azam Pak 786*! 53.88 786 v Ind at The Oval 2017

7 (-1) Kane Williamson NZ 779 46.98 798 v SA at Centurion 2015

8 (-1) Quinton de Kock SA 769 43.44 803 v NZ at Wellington 2017

9 (-1) Faf du Plessis SA 768 43.41 791 v SL at Cape Town 2017

10 ( - ) Martin Guptill NZ 749 43.30 789 v SA at Hamilton 2017

Rohit's opening partner for the Australia series, Ajinkya Rahane, jumped four places up to the 24th spot on the chart with his four consecutive fifty-plus scores against the tourists. Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav too made a progression on the list – went up eight places to career-best 36th. Marcus Stoinis was indeed splendid in the ODI series and thus jumped 20 places to claim the 54th spot on the chart while Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten century against Windies in the fifth ODI helped him climb eight places up to 40th.

On the bowler's chart, South Africa leggie Imran Tahir regained the top spot, standing just four points clear off Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood. The latter, unfortunate on missing out on the India tour, slipped on his rank to claim the second spot.

BOWLING (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Ave. Eco. Highest Rating

1 (+1) Imran Tahir SA 718 23.87 4.66 786 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

2 (-1) Josh Hazlewood Aus 714 23.85 4.69 732 v Eng at Edgbaston 2017

3 (+2) Kagiso Rabada SA 685 26.30 5.11 724 v Eng at Lord's 2017

4 (-1) Mitchell Starc Aus 684 20.13 4.81 783 v NZ at Melbourne 2015

5 (-1) Jasprit Bumrah Ind 671* 22.10 4.75 687 v SL at Colombo (RPS) 2017

6 ( - ) Trent Boult NZ 665 25.48 5.00 766 v Ind at Delhi 2016

7= (+3) Akshar Patel Ind 663*! 29.88 4.36 663 v Aus at Nagpur 2017

( - ) Hasan Ali Pak 663*! 22.66 5.47 663 v Ind at The Oval 2017

9 ( - ) Rashid Khan Afg 647*! 14.74 3.97 647 v Win at St Lucia 2017

10= (-2) Sunil Narine Win 646 26.46 4.12 791 v SL at Jamaica 2013

(+3) Liam Plunkett Eng 646! 30.22 5.77 646 v Win at Southampton 2017

For the Indian cricket fans, Jasprit Bumrah lost points to slip a mark below to rank five, while spinner Axar Patel, with 633 points in his pocket, climbed up to career-best 7th. While wrist-spin duo Yuzvedndra Chahal jumped 24 places up to grab the 75th spot while Kuldeep Yadav crawled nine places up the ladder to claim 80th spot on the chart.

ALL-ROUNDERS (top five)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Highest Rating

1 ( - ) S. Al Hasan Ban 353 453 v Zim at Chittagong 2009

2 ( - ) M. Hafeez Pak 339 438 v Ind at Kolkata 2013

3 ( - ) M. Nabi Afg 329 349 v Ire at Greater Noida 2017

4 ( - ) A. Mathews SL 304 427 v Eng at Colombo (RPS) 2014

5 (+1) Ben Stokes Eng 293 299 v Win at Bristol 2017

Among the all-rounders, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan maintained his dominance top of the chart while England's Ben Stokes moved a place above to take the fifth spot.