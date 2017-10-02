close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC ODI Player Rankings: Rohit Sharma back in top-5, Virat Kohli stays No1

Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav are among Indian players to claim career-best positions on the ICC ODI Player Rankings 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 15:53
ICC ODI Player Rankings: Rohit Sharma back in top-5, Virat Kohli stays No1
PTI

New Delhi: After a spectacular performance with the willow in the recently concluded Australia ODI series, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma climbed four spots up the ladder to return back to top-five in the ICC ODI Player Rankings. And fellow teammate Virat Kohli continued his dominance atop on the chart.

With a total of 296 runs (at an average of 59.20) from 5 innings, which included a blistering 125 in Nagpur, Rohit top-scored for the third consecutive time in an India-Australia bilateral series. Rohit's brilliance with the bat, against his favourite-rival Australia not only helped his team wrap up the series 4-1 in their favour to reclaim top honour in ICC ODI Team Rankings, but the opener himself jumped back to top-five in the player rankings. With 790 points in his account, he now stands four points clear off Babar Azam, at rank five.

Apart from Rohit, none have made a significant progression in the top-10 positions. Virat continued his dominance atop with 877 points, followed by Aussie opener David Warner (865). South Africa's AB de Villiers (847) and England's Joe Root (802) finishes off with top-five roundup.

BATTING (top 10)

Rank      (+/-)       Player                     Team     Points    Ave.     Highest Rating

   1           ( - )          Virat Kohli            Ind          877        55.13     887 v Aus at Kolkata 2017

   2           ( - )          David Warner       Aus         865        44.94     880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017

   3           ( - )          AB de Villiers        SA           847        53.55     902 v NZ at Auckland 2015

   4           ( - )          Joe Root              Eng         802        50.00     808 v Win at Bristol 2017

   5           (+4)         Rohit Sharma       Ind          790!       44.03     790 v Aus at Nagpur 2017

   6           (-1)          Babar Azam         Pak         786*!     53.88     786 v Ind at The Oval 2017

   7           (-1)          Kane Williamson   NZ           779         46.98     798 v SA at Centurion 2015

   8           (-1)          Quinton de Kock  SA           769         43.44     803 v NZ at Wellington 2017

   9           (-1)          Faf du Plessis      SA           768        43.41     791 v SL at Cape Town 2017

  10         ( - )          Martin Guptill        NZ           749        43.30     789 v SA at Hamilton 2017 

Rohit's opening partner for the Australia series, Ajinkya Rahane, jumped four places up to the 24th spot on the chart with his four consecutive fifty-plus scores against the tourists. Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav too made a progression on the list – went up eight places to career-best 36th. Marcus Stoinis was indeed splendid in the ODI series and thus jumped 20 places to claim the 54th spot on the chart while Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten century against Windies in the fifth ODI helped him climb eight places up to 40th.

On the bowler's chart, South Africa leggie Imran Tahir regained the top spot, standing just four points clear off Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood. The latter, unfortunate on missing out on the India tour, slipped on his rank to claim the second spot.

BOWLING (top 10)

Rank      (+/-)      Player                    Team     Points    Ave.      Eco.       Highest Rating

   1           (+1)         Imran Tahir           SA           718        23.87      4.66       786 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

   2           (-1)          Josh Hazlewood     Aus         714        23.85      4.69       732 v Eng at Edgbaston 2017

   3           (+2)         Kagiso Rabada       SA           685        26.30      5.11       724 v Eng at Lord's 2017

   4           (-1)          Mitchell Starc        Aus         684        20.13      4.81       783 v NZ at Melbourne 2015

   5           (-1)          Jasprit Bumrah      Ind          671*      22.10      4.75       687 v SL at Colombo (RPS) 2017

   6           ( - )          Trent Boult            NZ           665        25.48      5.00       766 v Ind at Delhi 2016

   7=        (+3)         Akshar Patel           Ind          663*!     29.88      4.36       663 v Aus at Nagpur 2017

                ( - )          Hasan Ali              Pak         663*!     22.66      5.47       663 v Ind at The Oval 2017

   9           ( - )          Rashid Khan         Afg          647*!     14.74      3.97       647 v Win at St Lucia 2017

  10=       (-2)          Sunil Narine           Win         646        26.46      4.12       791 v SL at Jamaica 2013

                (+3)         Liam Plunkett       Eng         646!       30.22      5.77       646 v Win at Southampton 2017

For the Indian cricket fans, Jasprit Bumrah lost points to slip a mark below to rank five, while spinner Axar Patel, with 633 points in his pocket, climbed up to career-best 7th. While wrist-spin duo Yuzvedndra Chahal jumped 24 places up to grab the 75th spot while Kuldeep Yadav crawled nine places up the ladder to claim 80th spot on the chart.

ALL-ROUNDERS (top five)

Rank      (+/-)      Player                    Team     Points    Highest Rating

   1           ( - )          S. Al Hasan           Ban         353        453 v Zim at Chittagong 2009

   2           ( - )          M. Hafeez             Pak         339        438 v Ind at Kolkata 2013

   3           ( - )          M. Nabi                Afg            329        349 v Ire at Greater Noida 2017

   4           ( - )          A. Mathews           SL           304        427 v Eng at Colombo (RPS) 2014

   5           (+1)         Ben Stokes           Eng         293        299 v Win at Bristol 2017

Among the all-rounders, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan maintained his dominance top of the chart while England's Ben Stokes moved a place above to take the fifth spot.

TAGS

Virat KohliRohit SharmaKedar JadhavICC ODI Player RankingsAxar Patelcricket news

From Zee News

Barcelona president justifies closed-door match: Referee
Football

Barcelona president justifies closed-door match: Referee

Hardik Pandya&#039;s picture with mystery girl becomes Internet sensation
cricket

Hardik Pandya's picture with mystery girl becomes Inte...

Fed up with constant rejections, Pakistani cricketer tries to immolate self
cricket

Fed up with constant rejections, Pakistani cricketer tries...

India&#039;s top 3 are the world&#039;s envy: Sunil Gavaskar
cricket

India's top 3 are the world's envy: Sunil Gavaska...

Watch: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad thrashes selfie seeking fan
cricket

Watch: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad thrashes selfie seeki...

Old warhorse Ashish Nehra continues to inspire generations
cricket

Old warhorse Ashish Nehra continues to inspire generations

Isco stars in politicised Real Madrid win
Football

Isco stars in politicised Real Madrid win

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant to lead India A against New Zealand A in one-dayers
cricket

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant to lead India A against New Zeal...

Where is Yuvraj Singh, furious fans ask BCCI after veteran cricketer gets T20I snub
cricket

Where is Yuvraj Singh, furious fans ask BCCI after veteran...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video