close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah moves to career-best 4th position, MS Dhoni back in top 10

Virat Kohli has consolidated his position at the top of the rankings for batsmen after his 330 runs in the series, which included an unbeaten 110 in the last match in Colombo on Sunday, his second century of the series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 14:12
ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah moves to career-best 4th position, MS Dhoni back in top 10
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India completed a 5-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

Although visitors' batsmen made merry throughout the ODI series, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah played a big role in India's series win in the island nation.

Bumrah has moved up 27 places to a career-best fourth position in a list led by Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood with South Africa spinner Imran Tahir and Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc the other two bowlers ahead of him.

The 23-year-old Bumrah, whose previous best was 24th position in June this year, has moved up the table with his player of the series effort of 15 wickets, the best by any bowler in a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. His performances included a career-best five for 27 in the third ODI at Palekelle.

Hardik Pandya (up two places to 61st), Kuldeep Yadav (up 21 places to 89th) and Yuzvendra Chahal (up 55 places to 99th) are other India bowlers to gain in the rankings.

Captain Virat Kohli has consolidated his position at the top of the rankings for batsmen after his 330 runs in the series, which included an unbeaten 110 in the last match in Colombo on Sunday, his second century of the series.

Kohli, who is also top-ranked in T20Is, has increased his lead over Australia’s David Warner from 12 to 26 points and is now on 887 points – equaling the highest ODI rating points by an India batsman, recorded by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998.

MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 4 September, after the India v Sri Lanka series)

Team                Points

  South Africa       119
  Australia             117
  India                   117 (+3)
  England              113
  New Zealand      111
  Pakistan              95
  Bangladesh         94
  Sri Lanka            86 (-2)
  West Indies         78
  Afghanistan        54
  Zimbabwe          52
  Ireland                41

MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings (as on 4 September, after the India v Sri Lanka series)

BATTING (top 10)

Rank      Player                   Team     Points    

   1         Virat Kohli              Ind          887      
   2         David Warner         Aus         861         
   3         AB de Villiers        SA           847         
   4         Joe Root                 Eng         799         
   5         Babar Azam           Pak         786    
   6         Kane Williamson   NZ          779         
   7         Quinton de Kock   SA          769        
   8         Faf du Plessis        SA          768       
   9         Rohit Sharma        Ind          764      
   10       MS Dhoni             Ind          749       

BOWLING (top 10)

Rank        Player                    Team     Points    

   1          Josh Hazlewood      Aus         732!       

   2           Imran Tahir            SA           718         

   3           Mitchell Starc        Aus         701         

   4          Jasprit Bumrah       Ind          687*   

   5          Kagiso Rabada       SA          685         

   6          Trent Boult            NZ          665        

   7         Hasan Ali               Pak         663*   

   8         Sunil Narine          WI          662         

   9         Rashid Khan         Afg         647*  

  10        Akshar Patel         Ind          645*      

ALL-ROUNDERS (top five)

Rank    Player                     Team     Points   

   1          Shakib Al Hasan     Ban         353        

   2          M. Hafeez               Pak         339        

   3           M. Nabi                 Afg         329       

   4          Angelo Mathews    SL          304       

   5          James Faulkner     Aus         299      

TAGS

Jasprit BumrahICC ODI RankingsVirat KohliLatest ICC ODI rankingsCricket Rankingscricket news

From Zee News

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s record in ICC ODI rankings
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in ICC OD...

Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand reunite, bury the hatchet after three years
Badminton

Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand reunite, bury the hatchet a...

India&#039;s 5-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka their 6th overall, three of which came under Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's 5-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka their 6th overa...

Star India wins IPL media rights with Rs 16347 crore bid for next 5 years
cricket

Star India bags IPL media rights with Rs 16347 crore bid fo...

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter US Open 2017 quarter-finals
Tennis

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter US Open 2017 quarter-final...

Portugal hang on to win bruising battle with 10-man Hungary
Football

Portugal hang on to win bruising battle with 10-man Hungary

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Lionel Messi-led Argentina look to maintain pressure on Chile
Football

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Lionel Messi-led Argentina look...

Will take &#039;one hell of an effort&#039; to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Will take 'one hell of an effort' to surpass Sach...

There is no reason to give up captaincy: Upul Tharanga
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

There is no reason to give up captaincy: Upul Tharanga

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video