ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah moves to career-best 4th position, MS Dhoni back in top 10

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India completed a 5-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

Although visitors' batsmen made merry throughout the ODI series, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah played a big role in India's series win in the island nation.

Bumrah has moved up 27 places to a career-best fourth position in a list led by Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood with South Africa spinner Imran Tahir and Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc the other two bowlers ahead of him.

The 23-year-old Bumrah, whose previous best was 24th position in June this year, has moved up the table with his player of the series effort of 15 wickets, the best by any bowler in a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. His performances included a career-best five for 27 in the third ODI at Palekelle.

Hardik Pandya (up two places to 61st), Kuldeep Yadav (up 21 places to 89th) and Yuzvendra Chahal (up 55 places to 99th) are other India bowlers to gain in the rankings.

Captain Virat Kohli has consolidated his position at the top of the rankings for batsmen after his 330 runs in the series, which included an unbeaten 110 in the last match in Colombo on Sunday, his second century of the series.

Kohli, who is also top-ranked in T20Is, has increased his lead over Australia’s David Warner from 12 to 26 points and is now on 887 points – equaling the highest ODI rating points by an India batsman, recorded by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998.

MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 4 September, after the India v Sri Lanka series)

Team Points

South Africa 119

Australia 117

India 117 (+3)

England 113

New Zealand 111

Pakistan 95

Bangladesh 94

Sri Lanka 86 (-2)

West Indies 78

Afghanistan 54

Zimbabwe 52

Ireland 41

MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings (as on 4 September, after the India v Sri Lanka series)

BATTING (top 10)

Rank Player Team Points

1 Virat Kohli Ind 887

2 David Warner Aus 861

3 AB de Villiers SA 847

4 Joe Root Eng 799

5 Babar Azam Pak 786

6 Kane Williamson NZ 779

7 Quinton de Kock SA 769

8 Faf du Plessis SA 768

9 Rohit Sharma Ind 764

10 MS Dhoni Ind 749

BOWLING (top 10)

Rank Player Team Points

1 Josh Hazlewood Aus 732!

2 Imran Tahir SA 718

3 Mitchell Starc Aus 701

4 Jasprit Bumrah Ind 687*

5 Kagiso Rabada SA 685

6 Trent Boult NZ 665

7 Hasan Ali Pak 663*

8 Sunil Narine WI 662

9 Rashid Khan Afg 647*

10 Akshar Patel Ind 645*

ALL-ROUNDERS (top five)

Rank Player Team Points

1 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 353

2 M. Hafeez Pak 339

3 M. Nabi Afg 329

4 Angelo Mathews SL 304

5 James Faulkner Aus 299