ICC ODI rankings: Mithali Raj on verge of leapfrogging Meg Lanning as top-ranked batswoman

New Delhi: Indian skipper Mithali Raj is having one heck of a time in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup in England and much of the same was reflected in the recently released ICC ODI women's rankings. With 774 points on the chart, Mithali Raj - who still stands at position two, has rather closed in on the gap with her Australian counterpart Meg Lanning .

So far in the World Cup campaign, the captain has amassed up 365 runs from seven matches, which also includes a match-winning 109 against New Zealand that took India through to the semis. This is the third highest individual score in the tournament and highest by an Indian.

A magnificent display of her batting prowess pushed her points to 774, five short of Australian skipper Lanning (779), who still sits atop comfortably.

Apart from providing stability to India's innings, Mithali has also scripted a plethora of records in the coveted tournament. Not only is she now the highest run-getter in women's ODI cricket, but also the first Indian cricketer to score a total of 1000 runs in World Cup.

Well, she is the only Indian batswomen in top 10. Next on the list stands opener Punam Raut at no. 19 and then Smriti Mandhana at no. 29. On the other hand, both Jhulan Goswami and Ekta Bisht have dropped points to slip down to sixth and seventh, respectively, in the rankings

Team ranking too remains the same with India still at fourth position. Australia is still the world no.1 side, followed by England and New Zealand.