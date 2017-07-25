close
ICC ODI Women's Rankings: Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur take giant leaps; Mithali Raj sits pretty at No 2

In team's rankings, India continue at no. 4 spot, with the Aussies leading the chart, followed by World champion England and New Zealand.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 17:03
ICC ODI Women&#039;s Rankings: Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur take giant leaps; Mithali Raj sits pretty at No 2

New Delhi: Despite a heart-wrenching defeat in the final against England at Lord's, Indian women cricketers continue to dominate on the ODI rankings chart and this time there is a new addition to the list.

Skipper and star batswoman Mithali Raj consolidates her second place position, while sensational Harmanpreet Kaur jumped places to break into the top 10, in the recently released ICC ODI Women's rankings chart. The vice-captain is now ranked sixth. Bowler Jhluan Goswami, who had an outstanding World Cup, also jumped four places to be at the second spot.

Mithali scripted a plethora of records during the tournament ranging from highest ODI run-getter in women's cricket to highest run-getter in the history of World Cup. However, Mithali (753 points), who was five points behind Aussie skipper Meg Lanning (763), during the World Cup campaign, is now lagging by 10 points to first-placed Lanning.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry stands at No. 3 with 741 points.

Rank    (+/-)      Player               Team     Pts      Avge     Highest Rating

   1       ( - )       Meg Lanning     Aus      763      54.52    834 v NZ at Bay Oval 2016

   2       ( - )       Mithali Raj         Ind        753      51.58    839 v Aus at Baroda 2004

   3       ( - )       Ellyse Perry      Aus      741      51.17    749 v SA at Taunton 2017

   4       ( - )       A.Satterthwaite  NZ        720      38.63    756 v Aus at Bay Oval 2017

   5       ( - )       Suzie Bates       NZ        703      42.43    775 v Aus at Bay Oval 2016

   6       (+7)      H. Kaur              Ind       677      36.81    679 v SA at Bangalore 2014

   7       (+1)      Alex Blackwell   Aus      667      35.57    683 v Ind at Canberra 2008

   8       (-1)       Natalie Sciver    Eng      631*     44.66    642 v NZ at Derby 2017

   9       (-3)       Lizelle Lee         SA        625      30.82    687 v Ind at Leicester 2017

  10       (-1)       Stafanie Taylor  WI        602      42.97    765 v Ind at St Kitts (WP) 2012 

Another good news for the Indians is that vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur has broken into the top-10 list for batters. Her breath-taking 115-ball unbeaten 171 against Australia and then an relentless 51 against England in the final, pushed her rankings by seven places to the sixth position.

Next Indian on the list is opener Punam Raut at 14th position and then Veda Krishnamurthy at her career best 26th.

On the bowlers' list, Jhulan Goswami (652) moved four places up to the second spot, just four points behind South Africa's Marizanne Kapp​ (656) at the top. Jhulan is the leading ODI wicket-taker.

  1       ( - )       M. Kapp           SA        656      24.92    689 v Ind at Potchefstroom (N 2017

   2       (+4)      J. Goswami       Ind        652      21.95    796 v Eng at Chennai 2007

   3       (-1)       Jess Jonassen  Aus      637      23.42    658 v SA at Taunton 2017

   4       (-1)       Stafanie Taylor  WI        625      19.51    768 v NZ at Kingston 2013

   5       (-1)       K. Brunt            Eng      603      23.01    796 v Ind at Mumbai 2013

   6       (+5)      A. Khaka           SA        578*!    29.95    578 v Eng at Bristol 2017

   7       (+9)      A. Shrubsole     Eng      576!     25.58    576 v Ind at Lord's 2017

   8       (-3)       D. van Niekerk  SA        573      17.66    591 v SL at Taunton 2017

   9       (-1)       Shibnam Ismail  SA        565      20.27    641 v Eng at Johannesburg 2016

  10       (-1)       Ellyse Perry      Aus      557      25.30    698 v Ind at Mumbai 2012  

Next Indians on the list are Shikha Pandey, at 12th position and leggie Poonam Yadav, who is now at her career-best 28th.

In team's rankings, India continue at no. 4 spot, with the Aussies leading the chart, followed by World champion England and New Zealand.

ICC Women's World CupMithali RajJhulan GoswamiHarmanpreet KaurICC rankingsICC Women's cricket rankingscricket news

