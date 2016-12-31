ICC Rankings: Here's a look at final batsmen & bowler rankings across all formats

New Delhi: As its time to draw curtain on 2016 and welcome 2017, we have a look at the most important cricketing statistics - the rankings across all formats, highlighting where each team and player is positioned.

India's Virat Kohli has maintained his 2nd position in the Test standings, while Pakistan opener Azhar Ali has moved up ten places to his career-best sixth spot in the latest ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen even as top-ranked Australian skipper Steve Smith has finished the year-end rankings with a personal best in terms of rating points.

Meanwhile, Smith`s 165 not out has taken him to 937 points as he has ended the year where he started - in top position. The Australia captain`s tally is the 10th highest ever and the highest since former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara`s 938 points in December 2007.

South Africa opener Stephen Cook`s three centuries in his first year of Test cricket have helped him attain a creditable 25thposition.

As far as ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers is concerned, India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have finished the year in the top two positions while South Africa fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Abbott finished with career-high ranks after taking four and five wickets, respectively, in Port Elizabeth.Rabada, who finished with 46 wickets in nine Tests this year, has retained his 17th position while Abbott has gained seven positions to reach 21st rank.

Apart from Stephen Cook, the other newcomers to shine with the bat in their first year are Sri Lanka`s Dhananjaya de Silva (31st rank), Australia`s Peter Handscomb and India`s Karun Nair (joint-55th rank) and India all-rounder Jayant Yadav (59thrank).

In the list of bowlers, Bangladesh spinner Mehdi Hassan (34th rank) and New Zealand fast bowler Colin de Grandhomme (51st rank) had fine first years in Test cricket.There is no change among the top five in the list of all-rounders after these two Tests, with Ashwin continuing to lead the table.

Here are the complete rankings:-

It was a highly impressive performance by the Indian cricket team across all formats, but it remains to be seen if they can replicate the same in 2017.

