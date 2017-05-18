close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli's Team India maintains top position in Test cricket following annual update

India retained its top position in ICC Test ranking with 123 points -- a clear six point lead over second placed South Africa.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 20:25
ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli&#039;s Team India maintains top position in Test cricket following annual update

Dubai: India retained its top position in ICC Test ranking with 123 points -- a clear six point lead over second placed South Africa.

The Proteas (117 points) have reduced the gap with India to six points while nine points now separate third-ranked Australia from seventh-ranked Sri Lanka as per latest ICC release.

The 9th ranked Bangladesh trailing eighth-ranked West Indies by six points.

India has gained one ranking point while South Africa has leaped from 109 to 117 points. This jump means the pre-update gap of 13 points has now been trimmed to just six points.

While India and South Africa have made upward movements, Australia, England and Pakistan have headed in the opposite direction.

Australia has retained its third place but has plummeted from 108 points to 100 points, England has stayed in fourth position but has slipped to 99 points after conceding two points, whereas Pakistan has dropped behind New Zealand in sixth place after conceding four points to sit on 93 points.

The swings for Faf du Plessis' and Steve Smith's sides have come after South Africa's 2-1 loss to Australia and Australia's 5-0 series win over England in 2013-14 have both been dropped for calculation purposes.

Sri Lanka is seventh on 91 points (up by one), West Indies eighth on 75 points (up by five), Bangladesh ninth on 69 points (up by three) and Zimbabwe 10th with zero points (down by five).  

TAGS

ICC RankingTest RankingIndia cricketVirat KohliSouth Africacricket news

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven finals in cash-rich tournament
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven f...

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq claims Pakistan can beat India, and win the coveted trophy
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq cla...

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar to officially unveil air-conditioned stadium on Friday
Football

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar to officially unveil air-conditi...

After French Open snub, Maria Sharapova gets wildcard in key pre-Wimbledon event in Birmingham
Tennis

After French Open snub, Maria Sharapova gets wildcard in ke...

ICC Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manish Pandey in India squad
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manis...

Mohammad Kaif&#039;s GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kulbhushan Jadhav row and cricketer&#039;s Islamic name will make every Indian proud
cricket

Mohammad Kaif's GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kul...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video