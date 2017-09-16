ICC rule out 'overnight miraculous' return of international cricket to Pakistan

New Delhi: It was late into Friday night...September 15, 2017. But not too late for the Pakistani cricket fans to celebrate the return of international cricket back to their homeland. With a clinical allround display in the Gentlemen's game, Pakistan clinched a 33-run victory over World XI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore to clinch the Independence Cup 2-1. And whole of Lahore echoed with loud cheers from the home crowd. But to ICC, they reckon that the 'return' was not going to be an 'overnight miracle'.

2009 was the year that ceased the crciket fans of Pakistan to witness their home team play another piece of international cricket. The touring Sri Lanka team's bus was attacked by 12 gunemen outside the same venue which left seven cricketers injured including the then skipper Mahela Jayawardene. Post the incident, Zimbabwe had visited the nation for a limited-over series in 2015. The very same year had witnessed the inaugral season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), a step to bring back international cricketers to play the game in Pakistan.

And finally came the Independence Cup this year. ICC selected a 14-member squad led by South African batsman Faf du Plessis and coeached by Zimbabwe great Andy Flower, for a three-match T20I series venued in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The hosts won the first match riding on a ravishing all-round show by the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side, but the tourists had pulled one back registering World XI's first victory in 12 years. Finally, Pakistan, on Friday displayed some astounding cricketing skills to clinch the trophy with a 2-1 series win. Ergo, it marked the return of international cricket to Pakistan. Or so the fans think, but ICC differs on opinion.

"Returning full-time international cricket back to Pakistan is not going to be an overnight miracle. It has to take time. The PSL final was the first step, this is the second," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said on Saturday.

"We have now shown that events can be staged in one city over a short period of time in a Twenty20 format. Now, the next steps have to be taken, meaning can they be rolled out in more than one city over a longer period of time. Probably the next steps would be a tour by a Full Member country as opposed to a composite team."

Yes, in terms of security, which was one of the reasons that was put to question during the 2009 attack, was top notch. And Richardson feels that now countries like Australia and South Africa can give a nod to a Tour of Pakistan.

"I am very satisfied. Back in 2009, the confidence in the security situation in Pakistan was obviously at an all-time low. And following on, over the past 12 to 24 months, the improvements made by the Pakistan security forces was a catalyst for moving from that phase of playing in neutral territories to try to make an effort to bring international cricket back to Pakistan," he said.

"The main objective of that is to try to build confidence in the likes of the Australians, South Africans and other countries that the threat can be managed and this tour has shown - that is the case.

"The security arrangements were unprecedented, yes, they were severe, but above all, everybody realised that it is all very well to have a security plan on paper but can it be implemented? And that's a question they answered in the affirmative," Richardson added.

ICC Director Giles Clarke was in fact throughly overwhelmed with the kind of reception that the World XI side recived. Even Faf had praised the management about the same.

"The reaction of the Pakistanis who were at the ground is something I have never seen in my life. I think this courageous team, its management and all the people in Pakistan have demonstrated that it is possible for overseas players to come to Pakistan and show their skills," Clarke said.

"It has been a fantastic tournament. From my point of view, as Chairman of the ICC's Pakistan Task Team, I am very pleased that we have accomplished this and I am sure the players will talk to their colleagues and we will see the return of bilateral international cricket to Pakistan."

"One of the main reasons for staging the tour was as a stepping stone to building the confidence that even though there may be some danger to staging sports events or visiting Pakistan, the Pakistan security agencies are more than capable of mitigating that threat," Richardson added.

"The security arrangements having being implemented so well, we can call it a success. The players that came on the tour witnessed the security arrangements firsthand and can go back and report back that although there may be some level of risk, it can be managed successfully."