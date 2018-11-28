हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC

ICC signs global partnership with Bira 91

The deal, which runs through 2023, confirms Bira 91 as the official sponsor for ICC global tournaments.

Photo courtesy: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday entered into a major five-year deal with Bira 91, one of the world’s fastest growing craft beer brands.

The deal, which runs through 2023, confirms Bira 91 as the ICC's official sponsor for global tournaments including the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, ICC World Test Championship, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup and the ICC Women’s Championship.

This is the brand’s first foray into sports. As an official partner, Bira 91 will integrate the partnership across broadcast and digital platforms, and in-venue activations at all ICC events through their range of products.”

Commenting on the partnership, Campell Jamieson, ICC General Manager Commercial, said, “As we started discussing the partnership with Bira 91, the natural overlaps in their ambitions and ours became obvious. Cricket has more than one billion adult fans and is a natural partner for this exciting brand."

“The ICC is delighted that Bira 91 has chosen cricket as its partner to drive its global expansion and help achieve its ambition of becoming the first global consumer brand out of India. We welcome Bira 91 into the world cricketing family, and we look forward to working together for the next five years to deliver a strong partnership at ICC global events," he added.

Meanwhile, Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bira 91, said, “The ICC partnership is a key moment for Bira 91 as we embark on creating the first global consumer brand to come out of India. A generational “change of guard” in beer is underway as consumers shift towards beers with more color and flavor."

Jain further said, "World cricket is undergoing a similar generational change as it expands to more dynamic formats, newer geographies and consumers. We are excited to be part of the ‘greatest celebrations of cricket’ on the international stage and adding consumer experience driven activations by our innovative and delicious beers.”

Currently, the ICC has 104 member countries and it continues to expand its global footprint and reinvent the game with the vision of making it more relevant for younger and new spectators, including females.

