ICC T20 Rankings: Kane Williamson joins Virat Kohli as second batsman in Top 5 of all formats

New Delhi: After the conclusion of New Zealand – Bangladesh T20 series, ICC revealed the latest T20 rankings as New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has become the second batsman after Indian skipper Virat Kohli to feature in the top-five of the ICC rankings for all three formats by climbing to fourth in the latest Twenty20 list.

Williamson led his side to a 3-0 win over visiting Bangladesh, scoring 73 not out, 12 and 60 to finish with a series aggregate of 145 runs. For this consistency, he has been rewarded with a jump of two places which has put him in fourth position.

Williamson already occupies positions in the top-five of Tests and ODIs. He sits in fourth place in the Test rankings, while he is ranked fifth in ODI rankings.

Kohli is the only other batsman in the world who presently features in the top five of all three formats. He is the number-one ranked batsman in T20Is, second-ranked in ODIs and ranked number-two in Tests.

Interestingly, both Kohli and Williamson captained their respective sides in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2008 in Malaysia. India won the tournament when they defeated South Africa by 12 runs (DLS method).

Also, in the bowlers' standings, South Africa's Imran Tahir continued to lead the charts ahead of India's Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have retained their status as the number-one ranked T20I side. For their 3-0 success, they have earned one point which has lifted them to 129 points. India are currently placed second in the list.

Bangladesh have lost one point and have slipped to 72 points, at 10th spot.

(With PTI inputs)