ICC T20I Rankings: Team India remains fifth, Australia climb up to sixth spot after 1-1 series draw

New Delhi: 'Mission 111' – as they called it as Team India were on a bid to close in on the No. 1 title in T20Is. But a crumbling defeat in the second T20I match against Australia and then a washed-out third game put a temporary halt to their ride to the top spot. So, the Men in Blue hold onto their No. 5 rank while Australia climb up to sixth spot after 1-1 series draw as per the latest ICC T20I Rankings.

After a splendid run in the ODI series against West Indies, Sri Lanka and then Australia, Virat Kohli-led Indian team grab top honour in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. The Men in Blue had already become the World No. 1 in Test cricket, and still are. And then, with the start of the three-match T20I series, Team India embarked on a journey to be the No.1 in the shortest format of the game too.

A 3-0 whitewash of the Aussies would result in India climbing up to grab the second spot. They won the first match in Ranchi, but lost the second while the third one ended in a wash-out. Ergo, India who started at No. 5 ahead of the series, remained at the same spot with 116 ratings. While the Aussies jumped a spot to the sixth place five-ratings mark behind the Indians.

Can they still be No. 1 in the T20I rankings chart?

Yes, they can. But it is a tough road ahead with three competitors vying for the top honour – present incumbent New Zealand, old nemesis Pakistan along with India.

Pakistan have a three-match T20I series lined up against Sri Lanka, while India have a similar schedule against New Zealand. The Kiwis stand atop with 125 ratings followed by Pakistan with 121 and India are at No.5 with 116 ratings.

If Pakistan can pull off a stunning 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka while New Zealand finish the series 1-2 in favour of the Indians, then Pakistan finish atop followed by New Zealand and India remain at No.5.

If Sri Lanka can pull one back to finish the series 1-2 in favour of the Pakistanis while the similar result stands in favour of the Indians then New Zealand remain No.1 followed West Indies and then Pakistan. India will still remain at the fifth spot.

Only if India can whitewash the Kiwis in the three-match series will they be able to jump four places to grab the No.1 spot on the ICC T201 Team Rankings. But with the condition that Pakistan will have to lose at least one match. If Pakistan finishes off with 3-0 score then India have top wait for the Sri Lanka series to complete their 'Mission 111'.

India-New Zealand T20I series will start off on November 1. Prior to that, the two teams will also face-off in a three-match ODI series starting October 22.