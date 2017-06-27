ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot; Jasprit Bumrah rises to second position

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained his top spot amongst batsmen, while bowler Jasprit Bumrah jumped to second position in the latest ICC T20 International Rankings released on Sunday.

Virat Kohli has continued with his World No. 1 spot, sitting comfortably atop with 799 points. The 28-year-old is followed by Australia's Aaron Finch (787) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (745). The Delhi-based batsman also retained his top postion in the recently released ICC ODI Rankings.

Next Indian on the list in T20I rankings is Lokesh Rahul, at 13th position. Proteas batsman AB de Villiers, who enjoyed a rather pleasant England series post the team's forgettable Champions Trophy campaign, marked a return to the top 20 position.

In the bowling department, Pakistan's left-arm spinning all-rounder Imad Wasim edged past South African leggie Imran Tahir to climb atop in the lastest ICC T20I rankings. Tahir's disappointing performance in the team's defeat to England, saw him slip down to number three. India's death-over specialist pacer Jasprit Bumrah has climbed up to the second position, standing just 16 points behind Wasim.

In all-rounders' category, Bangladesh's superstar Shakib Al Hasan leads the chart, followed by Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Nabi.

Following England's 2-1 victory in their recently concluded T20 series against South Africa, Eoin Morgan's men clinched two points to crawl up to the second spot, pushing down Pakistan to number three. New Zealand, with 125 points, lead the chart, while India sit at postion four.