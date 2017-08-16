ICC takes step to resume cricket in Pakistan, hires international security company

New Delhi: In what may be looked as a good piece of news from the Pakistan point of view, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has hired an international security company to help revive the sport in the troubled country. International cricket in Pakistan has been badly affected for almost two decades with teams frequently refusing to tour there.

Talking on the latest development, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi was quoted to be saying to The Dawn, "It's a step by the ICC for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. The company is based in three countries - the United Kingdom, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates - and has a good repute."

He further added, "A representative of the Federation of International Cricketers (FICA) will accompany the security company to personally monitor the security situation in Lahore."

He also said, "It will be a four-day visit where the security company will work with the government of Punjab to get assurances that all the recommendations submitted by security experts of the different countries who visited Lahore to watch the final of the second Pakistan Super League (PSL) season have been incorporated by the government in its SOPs, or not."