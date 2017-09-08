ICC Test Player Rankings: Nathan Lyon roars into top 10, Virat Kohli slips one place

New Delhi: Australian offie Nathan Lyon moved nine places up to attain his career-best rank of eight in the latest ICC Player Rankings, after an impressive six-wicket haul against Bangladesh at Chittagong that helped the home team pull back a draw in the two-match Test series. However, India skipper Virat Kohli, lost one place to David Warner to move to rank six.

Lyon finished Day four action of the second Test match with a career-best figure of 13/154. In total, the off-spinner sclaped 22 wickets in the two-match series, equalling Shane Warne's record, but missing top position (Rangana Herath) only by a mark. Adding to it, the 29-year-old accounted a tally of 46 Test wickets in 2017 and thereby edged past Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (both scalped 44 wickets). Ergo, tallying it all up to a career-best rank of eight with 752 points.

On the bowler's rankings chart, Jadeja still holds top position with 884 points, followed by England paceman James Anderson (868), who is still on the cusp of 500 Test wickets. Ashwin is at three with 852 points.

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) R. Jadeja Ind 884 23.60 899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

2 ( - ) J. Anderson Eng 868 27.74 884 v SL at Durham 2016

3 ( - ) R. Ashwin Ind 852 25.26 904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

4 ( - ) R. Herath SL 809 28.25 867 v Zim at Harare 2016

5 ( - ) J. Hazlewood Aus 794 25.75 863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

6 ( - ) K. Rabada SA 785* 24.56 821 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

7 ( - ) Dale Steyn SA 763 22.30 909 v Win at Centurion 2014

8 (+9) Nathan Lyon Aus 752! 31.83 752 v Ban at Chittagong 2017

9 (-1) V.Philander SA 751 22.45 912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013

10 (-1) Stuart Broad Eng 747 28.81 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

Another Australian, David Warner, who notched up two back-to-back centuries in the Test series agianst Bangladesh, moved one place up to the fifth spot and now has a total of 807 points. But India skipper Virat Kohli, who had a rampaging series against Sri Lanka, lost one place and slipped to the sixth spot, just one point behind the Aussie.

Leading the batsmen's list is Aussie skipper Steve Smith with 936 points, followed by England captain Joe Root with 902 points. Two other Indian on the top-10 list are Cheteshwar Pujara at position four with 876 points and then Lokesh Rahul at position 10 with 761 points.

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 936 59.66 941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

2 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 902 54.30 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

3 ( - ) K. Williamson NZ 880 51.16 893 v Aus at Perth 2015

4 ( - ) C. Pujara Ind 876 52.65 888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

5 (+1) David Warner Aus 807 47.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

6 (-1) Virat Kohli Ind 806 49.55 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

7 ( - ) Azhar Ali Pak 769 46.86 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

8 ( - ) Alastair Cook Eng 765 46.59 874 v Ind at Kolkata 2012

9 ( - ) Hashim Amla SA 764 49.00 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

10 ( - ) Lokesh Rahul Ind 761*! 46.27 761 v SL at Pallekele 2017

Shakib Al Hasan with his splendid performance both with the willow and with the ball, strengthened his position atop on the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja folows him with 430 points and then comes Ashwin with 422 points.

All-rounders (top five)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 ( - ) S. Al Hasan Ban 456 489 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

2 ( - ) R. Jadeja Ind 430 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

3 ( - ) R. Ashwin Ind 422 493 v Eng at Mohali 2016

4 ( - ) Moeen Ali Eng 392 409 v SA at Old Trafford 2017

5 ( - ) Ben Stokes Eng 360/* 362 v SA at The Oval 2017