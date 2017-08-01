close
ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes, Shikhar Dhawan earn big boost - See Full Lists!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 14:05
ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes, Shikhar Dhawan earn big boost - See Full Lists!
PTI, IANS

New Delhi: Courtesy a stunning performance in their recently concluded Tests, England's Ben Stokes and India's Shikhar Dhawan received massive jumps in the latest ICC Test rankings for Batsmen.

While Stokes moved up to take career-best positions in both batting and bowling for his all-round performance against South Africa at Oval, Dhawan was also rewarded for his stunning show with the bat in Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

Stokes was the chief orchestrator for England as they securing a 239- run win over the Proteas on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

The 26-year-old moved up 12 places to joint-25th position in the rankings for batsmen with scores of 112 and 31 in two innings, while also gaining two places to reach 19th position in the list for bowlers after grabbing one for 26 and two for 51 in the same Test. 

His performance at Oval also took him above South Africa’s Vernon Philander, taking fifth position in the list of all-rounders.

Dhawan, on the other hand, reaped benefits of India's 304-run victory - which gave them a 1-0 lead in 3-match series after opening Test - over the Lankans on Saturday.

The India opener scored of 190 and 14 in his two innings at Galle to give his rankings a lift by 21 slots to 39th position.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leapfrogged Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath to reclaim the second position among bowlers to again make it a 1-2 for India with Ravindra Jadeja continuing to rule at the top. Speedster Mohammad Shami also gained one slot to reach to 23rd position.

Here are the rankings:

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank    (+/-)      Player             Team     Pts       Avge   Highest Rating

   1       ( - )       Steve Smith      Aus      941!     61.05   941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

   2       ( - )       Joe Root           Eng      885       53.26   917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

   3       ( - )       K. Williamson    NZ        880       51.16   893 v Aus at Perth 2015

   4       ( - )       C. Pujara          Ind       866 !    52.18   866 v SL at Galle 2017

   5       ( - )       Virat Kohli         Ind       826       50.03   895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

   6       (+2)      Azhar Ali           Pak      769       46.86   787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

   7       (+2)      David Warner    Aus      759       47.42   880 v NZ at Perth 2015

   8       (-2)       Q. de Kock       SA        756*    46.65   802 v NZ at Hamilton 2017

   9       (+3)      J. Bairstow        Eng      745       40.86   759 v Ind at Mohali 2016

  10      (-3)       Hashim Amla    SA        741       48.91   907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

Bowlers' Rankings:

Bowlers (top 10) 

Rank    (+/-)      Player             Team     Pts      Avge    Highest Rating

   1       ( - )       R. Jadeja          Ind       897      23.12    899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

   2       (+1)      R. Ashwin         Ind       849      25.39    904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

   3     (-1)       R. Herath          SL        828      28.15    867 v Zim at Harare 2016

   4       (+1)      J. Anderson      Eng      828      28.20    884 v SL at Durham 2016

   5       (-1)       J. Hazlewood    Aus      826      25.39    863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

   6       ( - )       K. Rabada        SA        773*    24.64    821 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

   7       (+1)      Dale Steyn        SA        771      22.30    909 v WI at Centurion 2014

   8       (-2)       Stuart Broad     Eng      767      28.76    880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

   9       ( - )       V. Philander      SA        759      22.45    912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013

  10      ( - )       Neil Wagner      NZ        745      28.90    767 v SA at Dunedin 2017

Other noticable movements:

Rank    (+/-)      Player             Team     Pts      Avge    Highest Rating

12       (+2)      A. Cook            Eng      736      46.18    874 v Ind at Kolkata 2012

15       (+3)      Dean Elgar        SA        714      40.14    740 v NZ at Dunedin 2017

17       (+2)      A. Mathews       SL        677      45.75    877 v NZ at Christchurch 2014

25     (+12)    Ben Stokes       Eng      614!     34.19   614 v SA at The Oval 2017

36     (+3)      D. Karunaratne SL        574      34.24    619 v WI at Galle 2015

40       (+3)      T. Bavuma        SA        552*    31.75    563 v Aus at Hobart 2016

39       (+21)    S. Dhawan        Ind       559      41.70    593 v SL at Galle 2015

40       (+3)      T. Bavuma        SA        552*    31.75    563 v Aus at Hobart 2016

70       (NEW)  Tom Westley     Eng      407*!   42.00    407 v SA at The Oval 2017

These MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings are as on 1 August, after completion of Tests between India, Sri Lanka and South Africa, England.

