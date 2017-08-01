ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes, Shikhar Dhawan earn big boost - See Full Lists!

New Delhi: Courtesy a stunning performance in their recently concluded Tests, England's Ben Stokes and India's Shikhar Dhawan received massive jumps in the latest ICC Test rankings for Batsmen.

While Stokes moved up to take career-best positions in both batting and bowling for his all-round performance against South Africa at Oval, Dhawan was also rewarded for his stunning show with the bat in Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

Stokes was the chief orchestrator for England as they securing a 239- run win over the Proteas on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

The 26-year-old moved up 12 places to joint-25th position in the rankings for batsmen with scores of 112 and 31 in two innings, while also gaining two places to reach 19th position in the list for bowlers after grabbing one for 26 and two for 51 in the same Test.

His performance at Oval also took him above South Africa’s Vernon Philander, taking fifth position in the list of all-rounders.

Dhawan, on the other hand, reaped benefits of India's 304-run victory - which gave them a 1-0 lead in 3-match series after opening Test - over the Lankans on Saturday.

The India opener scored of 190 and 14 in his two innings at Galle to give his rankings a lift by 21 slots to 39th position.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leapfrogged Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath to reclaim the second position among bowlers to again make it a 1-2 for India with Ravindra Jadeja continuing to rule at the top. Speedster Mohammad Shami also gained one slot to reach to 23rd position.

Here are the rankings:

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 941! 61.05 941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

2 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 885 53.26 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

3 ( - ) K. Williamson NZ 880 51.16 893 v Aus at Perth 2015

4 ( - ) C. Pujara Ind 866 ! 52.18 866 v SL at Galle 2017

5 ( - ) Virat Kohli Ind 826 50.03 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

6 (+2) Azhar Ali Pak 769 46.86 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

7 (+2) David Warner Aus 759 47.42 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

8 (-2) Q. de Kock SA 756* 46.65 802 v NZ at Hamilton 2017

9 (+3) J. Bairstow Eng 745 40.86 759 v Ind at Mohali 2016

10 (-3) Hashim Amla SA 741 48.91 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

Bowlers' Rankings:

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) R. Jadeja Ind 897 23.12 899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

2 (+1) R. Ashwin Ind 849 25.39 904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

3 (-1) R. Herath SL 828 28.15 867 v Zim at Harare 2016

4 (+1) J. Anderson Eng 828 28.20 884 v SL at Durham 2016

5 (-1) J. Hazlewood Aus 826 25.39 863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

6 ( - ) K. Rabada SA 773* 24.64 821 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

7 (+1) Dale Steyn SA 771 22.30 909 v WI at Centurion 2014

8 (-2) Stuart Broad Eng 767 28.76 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

9 ( - ) V. Philander SA 759 22.45 912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013

10 ( - ) Neil Wagner NZ 745 28.90 767 v SA at Dunedin 2017

Other noticable movements:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

12 (+2) A. Cook Eng 736 46.18 874 v Ind at Kolkata 2012

15 (+3) Dean Elgar SA 714 40.14 740 v NZ at Dunedin 2017

17 (+2) A. Mathews SL 677 45.75 877 v NZ at Christchurch 2014

25 (+12) Ben Stokes Eng 614! 34.19 614 v SA at The Oval 2017

36 (+3) D. Karunaratne SL 574 34.24 619 v WI at Galle 2015

40 (+3) T. Bavuma SA 552* 31.75 563 v Aus at Hobart 2016

39 (+21) S. Dhawan Ind 559 41.70 593 v SL at Galle 2015

70 (NEW) Tom Westley Eng 407*! 42.00 407 v SA at The Oval 2017

These MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings are as on 1 August, after completion of Tests between India, Sri Lanka and South Africa, England.