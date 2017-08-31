ICC Test Rankings: David Warner returns to Top 10, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope gain big

New Delhi: Australian Opener David Warner might have failed to inspire his team to a victory in first Test against Bangladesh but it did help in mark a return in top 10 of ICC Test Rankings. West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope, who helped their team secure a historic victory over England a few days back, also attained career-hight positions in the standings.

Shai Hope led the West Indies to an astonishing five-wicket win over England in the second Test on Tuesday as he became the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley.

The West Indies, set 322 to win, finished on 322 for five with Hope making 118 not out, his second hundred of the match after his first-innings 147. The 23-year-old Hope had not made a hundred in any of his previous 11 Test matches.

Bangladesh also gave cricket another historic feat after Shakib Al Hasan spun hosts to a first test victory over Australia on Wednesday with his second five-wicket haul of the match securing a memorable 20-run win inside four days at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

David Warner struck a belligerent 112 and added 130 runs with skipper Steve Smith but their efforts were in vain as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Here are the Top 10 ICC Test Batsmen rankings for Men:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 938 60.18 941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

2 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 902 54.30 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

3 ( - ) K.Williamson NZ 880 51.16 893 v Aus at Perth 2015

4 ( - ) C. Pujara Ind 876 52.65 888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

5 ( - ) Virat Kohli Ind 806 49.55 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

6 (+5) David Warner Aus 779 47.64 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

7 ( - ) Azhar Ali Pak 769 46.86 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

8 (-2) Alastair Cook Eng 765 46.59 874 v Ind at Kolkata 2012

9 (-1) Hashim Amla SA 764 49.00 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

10 (-1) Lokesh Rahul Ind 761*! 46.27 761 v SL at Pallekele 2017

Other top gainers:

14 (+6) Tamim Iqbal Ban 709! 40.27 709 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

16 (+14) K. Brathwaite Win 701! 37.44 701 v Eng at Headingley 2017

23= (+2) Ben Stokes Eng 643! 35.35 643 v Win at Headingley 2017

42 (+60) Shai Hope Win 549*! 29.81 549 v Eng at Headingley 2017

57 (+4) Jason Holder Win 469 29.62 486 v Pak at Dominica 2017

74 (+10) Chris Woakes Eng 387* 32.14 409 v Ind at Mohali 2016

Here are the Top 10 ICC Test Bowler rankings for Men:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) R. Jadeja Ind 884 23.60 899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

2 ( - ) J. Anderson Eng 868 27.74 884 v SL at Durham 2016

3 ( - ) R. Ashwin Ind 852 25.26 904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

4 (+1) R. Herath SL 809 28.25 867 v Zim at Harare 2016

5 (-1) J. Hazlewood Aus 802 25.75 863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

6 ( - ) K. Rabada SA 785* 24.56 821 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

7 (+1) Dale Steyn SA 763 22.30 909 v Win at Centurion 2014

8 (+1) V. Philander SA 751 22.45 912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013

9 (-2) Stuart Broad Eng 747 28.81 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

10 ( - ) Neil Wagner NZ 745 28.90 767 v SA at Dunedin 2017

Other notable gains:

14 (+3) S. Al Hasan Ban 705! 32.07 705 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

18 (+2) S. Gabriel Win 636*! 33.22 636 v Eng at Headingley 2017

30 (+3) Mehedi Hasan Ban 511*! 31.37 511 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

32 (+4) Taijul Islam Ban 481*! 33.40 481 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

37 (+2) Jason Holder Win 449*! 38.31 449 v Eng at Headingley 2017

52 (+14) Pat Cummins Aus 339*! 24.21 339 v Ban at Mirpur 2017

67 (+6) Roston Chase Win 264*! 47.75 264 v Eng at Headingley 2017

Here are the Top 5 ICC Test All-rounders rankings for Men:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 ( - ) S. Al Hasan Ban 489! 489 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

2 ( - ) R. Jadeja Ind 430 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

3 ( - ) R. Ashwin Ind 422 493 v Eng at Mohali 2016

4 ( - ) Moeen Ali Eng 392 409 v SA at Old Trafford 2017

5 ( - ) Ben Stokes Eng 360 /* 362 v SA at The Oval 2017

NOTE: Rakings as on 31 August, after the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia and the second Test between England and the Windies.